Ice hockey | HIFK plows through a losing streak – “You have to look in the mirror”

HIFK's losing streak was continued in a heated battle for the top spot.

Saturday afternoon the match at the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink was not just any regular season game for Helsinki IFK and Tampere Tappara.

Both famous “million dollar teams” have played poorly recently and have drifted into a slump.

Saturday's fight was a big chance for both to turn the tables.

Tappara made better use of the opportunity by overcoming difficulties to win 3–2 in overtime.

Considering the situation, the HIFK camp had a surprisingly calm atmosphere. For HIFK, the loss was the fourth in a row and the sixth in the last seven matches.

“We are in a good state at the moment. Now we just have to correct this course. There are episodes like this from time to time. We have to raise the level”, said HIFK's star striker Kristian Vesalainen.

“Today the game was on point. The hall was still full and Tappara was in front. It was quite easy to start playing. We were able to improve quite a lot from the previous TPS game.”

According to Vesalainen, the coach's message to the team was positive after the match.

“We need to get more chances to score and cool off. However, the gang is in a good mood. We give each other help all the time. It shouldn't stop at that.”

Initial looked good for HIFK. The home team started the match with ferocious intensity and ramped up attack mills from one exchange to the other end of Tappara.

Vesalainen, who played six previous matches without a goal, broke his dry streak by nailing a nice shot with HIFK's superiority to take a 1–0 lead.

The goal didn't warm up Vesalaia any worse.

“I think I've played quite well before and there have been chances. It's clear that more goals are required of me. That's why I was signed here,” said Vesalainen.

HIFK didn't have much left from the strong opening set when Veli-Matti Savinainen with a tie, we went to the break at 1-1.

In the second set, Tappara took an even stronger grip and controlled the puck. HIFK's attacking play was mostly random pushing, and in their own area they were busy with long carrot attacks.

Typically for HIFK, the tendon does not last from one batch to the next at the moment.

“It's hard to say why. We've taken quite a lot of layoffs. That's why the team loses from our playing. You have to watch the videos and look for the reasons why this happened,” said Vesalainen.

At Tappara had a chance to break HIFK's neck already at the beginning of the third period, when Philip Granath and Anton Levtchi escaped for a short time in the drive-thru. Roope Taponen however, kept the home team involved by nullifying the attempts.

Right after Eetu Koivistoinen scored HIFK's 2–2 equalizer with his 17th goal of the season.

Taponen equalized five minutes before the end of the third period for the second time from Granath's pass.

“Taponen was good today. He can spend the weekend in peace. The rest of us have to look in the mirror. And get a little joy and relaxation back to playing. Now we're a bit too lazy,” said Vesalainen.

On the rise: HIFK announced a significant extension contract during the break in the opening set, when the star defender Luke Martin announced that he will continue with the Stadion club next season as well. Martin's continuation is a strong commitment from HIFK. The likable Yankee has been able to claim the role of the puck leader of HIFK's defense in a convincing style.

In the invoice: Saturday was expensive for both teams. In the second round, HIFK's defender, who moved from Tappara in the middle of the season, fell from the ranks Oskari Manninen. Also captain of HIFK Ilari Melart missed the game due to injury. Star striker Veli-Matti Savinainen was dropped from Tappara, who injured his knee. The Konkar striker played only his third match after the previous knee injury. Also Nick Baptiste was injured.