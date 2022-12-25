Ice hockey | HIFK plays in the Spengler Cup during the Christmas holidays – the 99-year-old tournament got its name from a surgeon

In addition to HIFK, Luko’s defender Thomas Gregoire, who plays for the Canadian team, is participating from the league.

Helsinki IFK’s ice hockey matches will continue on Christmas break instead of the domestic League in the Spengler Cup. HIFK will play its next league game only after the turn of the year.

The Spengler Cup is a traditional puck tournament, which this year will be played from 26 to 31. december The history of the tournament is already long, as the tournament was played for the first time already in 1923.

The tournament’s history website says that Wiener EV and Berliner SC met in the first match of the first tournament. The final match was played on New Year’s Day 1924, as snowfall and avalanches disrupted the tournament.

The first tournament was won by the University team from Oxford, who defeated their opponents from Berlin in the final match.

Spengler Cup is always played hosted by the Swiss club HC Davos. The name of the tournament comes from the founder From Carl Spengler, whose idea was to unite countries that had fought on different sides in the First World War. Switzerland did not take part in the First World War, but the home countries of the finalists, for example, fought on different sides.

Carl Spengler’s father With Alexander Spengler played a strong role in the development of Davos. As a result of Alexander Spengler’s work, Davos developed from a remote village into a well-known and popular mountain spa and tourist town.

Carl Spengler was a surgeon and worked in, for example, tuberculosis treatment and research. He got excited about ice hockey shortly after HC Davos was founded. The Spengler Cup has been played almost continuously since its establishment. The starting tournament is the 93rd in history.

in the Spengler Cup six teams will play again this year. HIFK represents the League. The place is given to the best team that does not fit into the CHL. HIFK was Fifth in the regular season and this time the place was for them.

Switzerland’s Ambri-Piotta and Sweden’s Örebro play in the same group as HIFK. These teams play their opening matches on Boxing Day. The loser of the match will face HIFK on December 27. HIFK will play against the winner on December 28.

For the Swiss teams, the tournament is so important that they acquire reinforcements for their team just for the duration of the Spengler Cup. This year, Ambri-Piotta said for example, familiar from the Lions’ shirt Vili Saarijärvi and Aleksi Saarelan joining the team for this year’s tournament. The Swiss Premier League will not be played during the Spengler Cup.

Ambri-Piotta is represented by the goalkeeper Janne Juvonen and defender Jesse Virtanen. The Finnish foursome from Örebro, who play in the Swedish league SHL, form Kristian Visible, Rasmus Rissanen, Jani Lajunen and Robert Leino.

The host team Davos and Sparta Praha and the Canadian national team will play in the second group in the Spengler Cup. There are no Finnish players in the second group, but there is one player from the League: Luko’s defender Thomas Gregoire got a call to the Canadian crew.

The Spengler Cup will be played between 26 and 31 December. in Davos. C More shows the matches of the tournament as live broadcasts.