Ice hockey | HIFK paid a heavy price in the form of injuries in their general – Eemil Vinni made his debut with a goal: “I was a little nervous at first”

Sport fell easily, but the eyes are already on meeting Tappara.

HIFK–Sport 5–3

Helsinki For IFK, Sport’s ice hockey league match became a general practice for Wednesday, where everything did not go as planned.

Sport fell 5–3 in a match where HIFK’s betting coefficient dropped to zero during the game.

Goals, but also injuries. Keeper Roope Taponen had to be replaced around the middle of the second period. A defender before him Eddie Larsson fell aside.

Taponen was replaced by a young man Eemil Vinni. Goalkeeper promise Vinni, 17, has been in quite a few league matches as a substitute goalkeeper, but now he got on the ice for the first time.

“In the beginning, I was a little nervous when Lunkka (goalkeeping coach Jan Lundell) said that now we have to jump into the box”, Vinni said happily and relaxed.

“It was cool to play when the fans cheered after every save.”

Vinnie said that he saw a situation where Taponen got hit.

“He was pretty down at the first break, and I started to prepare. Then the invitation came and it was off to go.”

Vinni is one of Finland’s promising goalkeepers, who has played in HIFK’s A-youth team and trained a bit with the league team. The responsibility came a bit unexpectedly, but Vinni coped well.

“This was a unique experience. When I got the first save, I thought, this is how it goes. All my life I’ve been playing the game.”

HIFK meets Tappara on Wednesday in an interesting phase. Tapose has an injury as well as the second guard Niilo Halonen.

On Tuesday, it was still too early to say whether Vinni will play against Tappara.

“I’m always ready”, Vinni answered the question about possibly playing in the Nokia Arena. “Let’s go one day at a time.”

From Sport got sidelined Miro Nalliwho had a momentary seizure in the second set. Mikko Salmio had to by Micke-Max Åsten under a hard and mistimed tackle midway through the third period. Åsten flew out (5+20). At least Salmio got a stiff neck.

Defender Tom Hedberg came to HIFK just before the end of the transfer period. He played his first game in the League, and playing time increased when Larsson was sidelined.

Sport was a much more disciplined opponent than SaiPa, who immediately gave up. Sport’s Miro Nalli, Erik Riska and Lassi Old House after all, they vaccinated when they got the chance.

Center Eetu Koivistoinen played the puck into the goal and gave IFK a 4–2 lead. The hit was Koivistoinen’s 20th of the season. Leevi Teissala started scoring last week and picked up almost immediately after. A stylish 3-2 hit for him.

HIFK painted stylish figures, even though they missed last week’s celebrations against SaiPa and Jukurei. Then there were 16 goals in two matches.

The evening’s audience was even bigger: 7,352 spectators, which can be considered a miracle when only IFK contributed. The pride of the stadium is firmly chasing a place in the top six before the start of the playoffs.