Ice hockey | HIFK lost the upper hand, the situation against Tappara is 0–0 – HS follows the fourth semi-final

Eetu Koivistoinen and Juha Jääskä will play for HIFK on Friday.

Center forwards Juha Jääskä and Eetu Koivistoinen will return to HIFK’s lineup when the semifinal series against Tappara continues on Friday with the fourth match. The match started at 17:00 in Tampere, hosted by Tappara. HS will follow the match in the moment-by-moment coverage below this story.

Jääskä leads HIFK’s first chain, where the sidelines are Iiro Pakarinen and Kristian Vesalainen. They play with Koivistoinen in the second chain Julius Nättinen and Roni Hirvonen.

In the middle of the chain of four, HIFK is attacked by a player released from suspension MIro Väänänen. Winger Sebastian Dyk and defender Ilari Melart are still on the sidelines of the Helsinki team.

Tappara leads the match series with 2–1 wins. The fourth match will be played in Tampere from 17:00. You can continue with four wins.

Composition of HIFK:

Kristian Vesalainen–Juha Jääskä–Iiro Pakarinen

Roni Hirvonen–Eetu Koivistoinen–Julius Nättinen

Aleksanteri Kaskimäki–Otto Paajanen–Leevi Teissala

Teemu Tallberg–Miro Väänänen–Micke-Max Åster

Victor Berglund–Otso Rantakari

Christian Kåsastul–Johan Motin

Eddie Larsson–Otto Salin

Einari Luhanka

Goalkeepers: Roope Taponen (Niilo Halonen