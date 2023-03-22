Ice hockey | HIFK is the champion – joy erupted after Sanni Vanhanen’s goal: “Yes, my legs were shaking”

Drama tinged the decisive match of the Women’s League, where Stadin Gimmat won the championship.

HIFK–Kiekko-Espoo 3–2

HIFK champion won 3–0.

Joy erupted and helmets and gloves flew into the air when the final buzzer sounded, when Helsinki IFK started the ice hockey championship celebration. IFK’s women’s team, Stadin Gimmat as they call themselves, captured the first Finnish championship in their history by defeating Kiekko-Espoo in the third final 3–2.

Drama filled the ice rink when Kiekko-Espoo tied the score at 2-2 just 1.34 before the end Emmi Rakkolainen on the finish line. For IFK, the championship tasted even better when Sanni Vanhanen fought the puck to the goal from the middle of the jam just 36 seconds before the end.

The goal was watched on video for a while until the start moved to the center circle.

“I was sure it was a goal, but I wasn’t sure about the referees. Yes, the legs were shaking. I saw that the puck hit the goal,” Sanni Vanhanen said.

Vanhanen had time to panic that the match would go to overtime, when Rakkolainen equalized.

“Fortunately, we were able to decide the game in 60 minutes. It was very exciting, but the championship was interrupted, and this kind of hall.”

“ “I was sure it was a goal, but I wasn’t sure about the referees.”

See also Working in China Glenn Lindholm has highly qualified co-workers whose names he is not allowed to reveal - a 25-page contract tells you what to say: “There may be a departure even tomorrow” Sanni Vanhanen (on his knees) sealed HIFK’s championship gold 36 seconds before the end of regular time.

of HIFK the up-and-coming league sky got a golden border in its fourth league season, and even more so at the end of a great excitement.

Czech striker by Michaela Pejzlova in the beautiful knuckle paint of the second set, a touch of resolution began to be felt. Overall, the attack was so great that it would have been suitable for even the most seasoned puck critic.

The attack started with a quick rise from their own area, which started Karoliina Rantamäki with cross feed. Julia Liikala played the puck towards the goal, where Pejzlová cut.

The ice rink opened its main grandstand for the women’s final. On a normal day, HIFK plays in Pirkkola, but in Nordis Areena, the setting was bigger, and the number of spectators was hugely larger.

The game attracted 1,311 spectators, which is more than ten times more than IFK’s regular season average. And after all, the home team had its own fan stand reinforced by a drum group at the end.

“It’s amazing that we got here and got such an opportunity and were still able to win the championship. After all, this is a dream,” Vanhanen said. The championship was the first of his career.

“ “It’s amazing that we got here and got such an opportunity and were still able to win the championship.”

Michaela Pejzlová (left) scored HIFK’s 2–1 goal behind Kiekko-Espo’s Tiia Pajarinen and received congratulations from Julia Liikala, who scored the goal.

It was IFK was lucky that after the opening set the game was tied at 1-1. Kiekko-Espoo could have led by two or three goals thanks to their good goal positions.

Lisette Taks wanted to move the championship decision by taking K-Espoo into the lead. After the start, the gate to the goal was left open by IFK’s defense, and Täks used that space.

Onni smiled when Sanni Vanhanen equalized 1–1 with a shot from behind the goal line, i.e. from the so-called minus corner.

For Vanhas and HIFK, the championship was the first in their careers, but Karoliina Rantamäki has seen these celebrations before.

“It feels like winning the first championship,” Rantamäki, 45, said. For him, the championship was the ninth in Finland, and on top of that there will be another championship in Russia.

“However, it has been a long time since the last Espoo championship.”

“ “It feels like winning the first championship.”

Michaela Pejzlová got the WC gold medal around her neck.

Rantamäki referred to the Blues winning the gold in 2007. Back then, the Blues were the longest-running winners of the Women’s League, but Rantamäki left Espoo for 12 seasons in Russia.

HIFK’s biggest decision-makers were younger, but Rantamäki took his place as captain from the edge of the first chain.

“I have a lot of experience and know how to win championships. Interrupting games is never easy. Yes, it showed in our game today. It looked completely different than in the first two matches.”

Rantamäki has won countless championships, but is there still enough fire?

“Yes, the career continues, so what? Age is just a number.”

“ “Yes, the career continues, so what? Age is just a number.”