Ice hockey | HIFK intercepted a spot kick from Ilves

It's happening in the SM league transfer market.

SM league HIFK, who lost to Pelicans in the quarterfinals, has acquired a new top center from the player market.

According to HS information, Ilves piste linko Petr Kodytek switches to IFK's shirt.

25-year-old Kodytek scored 20+17=37 power points in the 59 regular season games he played in Ilves this season. In the playoffs, he scored 1+2=3 in five matches.

Kodytek is a small firecracker, 168 centimeters tall, known as a skilled fighter.

The current season was Kodytek's first outside his home country of the Czech Republic. He has represented his country in the youth World Cup and the adult Euro Hockey Tour.

of HIFK the middle lane is going to a new faith next season. The number one center Jori Lehterä will continue with the club on his two-year contract, but for example Eetu Koivistoinen, Joni Ikonen and Miro Väänänen are in the starting pits.

Väänänen moves to the Pelicans.

In the playoffs, IFK's support and security was the 36-year-old goalkeeper Niko Hovinen, who continues his career. The future club address of Hovisen, who lives in Turku, is still open, and continuing in HIFK is not a completely excluded option.