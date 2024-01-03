Ice hockey | HIFK hit SaiPa on the canvas in a few minutes – the Mestis defender charmed

Valtteri Kakkonen, who moved from Mesti's IPK, scored a goal in the second consecutive match.

3.1. 20:46 | Updated 3.1. 21:31

A month with a long-term contract in the back lines of IFK Helsinki Valtteri Kakkonen has effectively returned to the Hockey League.

On Wednesday, the runner-up scored his second goal in four matches when IFK beat SaiPa 5-1 away from home.

The 23-year-old defender nailed the puck Henri Kiviojan to the back for a handsome pattern. Teemu Tallberg and Micke-Max Åsten did the preliminary work and Kakkonen gave IFK a 3–1 lead from the back post.

“We managed to get a good rotation of the attacking end and had composure. 'Mule' turned it in the middle for 'Tale' and 'Tale' then turned quite nice for me to the back post to empty. It was pretty easy to hit the puck in,” Kakkonen said.

Before scoring, he flashed his football courage by going around the SaiPa goal. The opening goal of IFK's career also came last Saturday at the head of the attack from the back post into Sport's net.

“I like playing with the puck and I've been trying to bring more of it into my game all the time and challenge specifically with skating. After all, it seems to be working now,” he said.

“Of course, it's a reasonable game, but nothing daring.”

Valtteri Kakkonen scored his first goal in IFK's shirt on Saturday last week behind Vaasa Sport's Miroslav Svoboda.

of IFK Kakkonen, who defended in the threesome, was also marked on the papers in Lappeenranta minus SaiPa's opening goal. Roni Karvinen The 1-1 equalizer was created right next to Kakkonen.

Kakkonen collected the record amount of playing time in his short IFK career so far, i.e. a good 14 minutes (14.17).

Two has previously played Liiga in Jyp for almost 150 matches. In previous seasons, there have been loan gigs in Mestis in the ranks of KeuPa HT and JoKP.

For this season, Kakkonen moved to new circles directly below the series ladder. He played in Mesti's top team in Iisalmi Peli-Karhuis until the Christmas break and scored 1+8=9 points in 24 matches. Almost a batch of ice time (19.59) was accumulated per match.

“I got to play a big role there. Honor To Tuomainen Marko, that he has demanded a lot and given tips. I have developed my game in order to get back to the league level, and now it produced results”, Kakkonen thanked IPK's head coach.

“That was the idea. Let's go for a new effort, to prove that we can play at this level and wait for a place on the screen.”

Iiro Pakarinen, who shot IFK's opening goal into SaiPa's net, continued his scoring streak in Lappeenranta. Stock photo.

In the league IFK, which continues in third place, decided its first match of the year already in the opening set. The team hit the series jumbo canvas with four hits.

In addition to Kakkonen, the goal nets in Lappeenranta were waved Iiro Pakarinen, Eetu Koivistoinen, Juha Jääskä and a golden helmet Jori Lehterä (1+1).

Pakarinen and Jääskä scored ten goals and Lehterä 30 assists this season.

Second defense pair Oskari Manninen embellished his stats with an assist. The two have played together since Manninen arrived from Tappara.

“It has gone very well. He's a nice man, and we've talked a lot about all kinds of things other than hockey. It's really starting to take off.”

Kakkonen arrived in Helsinki on Christmas day and was already in the playing lineup as a practice. Adapting to the new team has gone well so far.

“Of course, it was a bit stressful to come to the capital region to play for the big red IFK, but the guys have been very welcoming and the team is full of professionals. This is a nice beer to work with, and I've enjoyed it a lot.”

of IFK the season continues on Friday in Kouvola as a guest of KooKoo. The team will play its first home game of the year on Saturday against Mikkelin Jukurei.

“Hard games are coming for sure. Both go hard, and you have to be ready to skate and fight in a classic way,” Kakkonen predicts.

On the rise: IFK striker Iiro Pakarinen, who scored the opening goal of the evening, has scored in every match he has played in Lappeenranta since his red-hot return. The balance of the four matches is 4+0=4.

In the invoice: League jumbo SaiPa already suffered its fifth consecutive loss against IFK. The team's previous victory was in mid-December, when HPK fell in overtime. The previous full point pot is from October.