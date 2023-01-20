Ice hockey | HIFK hero Kristian Vesalainen has gaps in the club’s history, the back exam awaits

The young striker promised performance two months ago, and is starting to live up to expectations.

Winger Kristian Vesalainen knew how to score and pass better than Helsinki IFK in the club’s 125th anniversary match.

HIFK defeated HPK 4–1 and Vesalainen collected 1+2 powerful performances. A nice shot directly from the pass gave the Stadioners a 3–1 lead after 38 minutes of play.

The Helsinki ice rink had the glory of former stars when the club celebrated the 1983 Finnish championship. The Jokerit then fell 3–2 in the final series, even though they led with victories 2–0.

Vesalainen was born 16 years after the classic championship, but IFK appreciates the fact that today’s players know the past. This area and defender Pertti Lehtonen the achievements were a bit fragile for Vesalainen.

“I’m so young that it was before my time,” Vesalainen said.

In the player’s defense, it must be said that you promised to browse the related history pages a bit.

IFK head coach Ville Peltonen said that it was great how the hall’s audience and supporters paid attention to Lehtonen and the rest of the championship team.

Lehtonen scored the winning goal of the fifth match with a famous knuckle shot that surprised the goalkeeper Rauli Sohlmanin.

Before the start of the season, Peltonen tested his players about the club’s past. Vesalainen came in the middle of the season and did not make it to the first interview.

Peltonen promised that a failed exam would await the young goalscorer.

“Yes, the team takes care of it if there is such a gap. You have to know these things better.”

Vesalainen joined IFK in mid-November when Luko was knocked out by Stadi’s pride. By that time, the early season in Malmö had gone low, if not under the bench.

Despite everything, Vesalainen exuded self-confidence. He promised that the powers will come as the season progresses. How about now?

“It has come quite well, but there can be more. Confidence comes through training. Yes, hours have been put into it,” said Vesalainen after the victorious HPK game.

The impact of points and wins can be seen directly in the team, even though the League ranking is still only tenth.

“The gang is much happier when they come to the hall in the morning. We have scored points well together and climbed the league table. Let’s continue at the same pace.”

“The work is big, and it’s not over yet. Work has to be done.”