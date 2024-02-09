Ice hockey | HIFK has reversed its course – the gold medalists of the prestigious competitions emerged victorious

HIFK took the second consecutive victory in the hockey SM league. The top star was Iiro Pakarinen who did the hat trick.

HPK has been a point machine for HIFK in the hockey league this season, as HIFK also won the teams' fifth meeting of the season. HIFK claimed the away points from Hämeenlinna with a score of 5–2.

HIFK has taken the points of mutual series games 14–1. HPK's losing streak in the series is already 11 matches.

The structural difference between the teams was visible in the quadruple chains. HPK's Nelos Vili Toivonen (5th league game), Vili Alitalo (3.) and Joni Virolainen (1.) has a total of less than 10 major league games. The Estonian immediately got a taste of the goal after scoring HPK's opening goal.

HIFK's Nelonen has enough experience, because Leo Komarov (Olympic and World Championship gold), Miro Väänänen (stable main league center) and transferred from HPK Antti Pihlström (World Championship gold) is a really meritorious trio. Väänänen scored the game's opening goal, Komarov scored the fourth goal, and Pihlström (0+2) assisted Väänänen's hit.

HIFK's second center, Olympic winner Iiro Pakarinen was still the game decider with a hat trick.

“Pakarinen has earned his first hat trick. Good result. Sometimes a good and brave game. We tenaciously defended the center,” said HIFK's coach Ville Peltonen.

“The positive youth field weighed. Everyone tried and threw everything into the game. It just wasn't enough,” said the HPK coach Matias Lehtonen.