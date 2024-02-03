Saturday, February 3, 2024
Ice hockey | HIFK found a new defender – he will fly to Helsinki on Monday

February 3, 2024
It happens in the league's transfer market.

Defenders Helsinki IFK, suffering from injuries, has acquired a new kit.

According to the editorial information, representing Tingsryds AIF, which plays in the second tier of Sweden Trent Bourque moves to IFK.

Canadian Bourque is an almost hundred-kilogram freak who has played 34 games in HockeyAllsvenskan this season and scored 5+6=11 power points.

Last season, 25-year-old Bourque played in the German DEL league for the Straubing Tigers. He played 36 matches with an output of 2+4=6.

Bourque, who previously played in the AHL and ECHL in his career, moved to Germany in the spring of 2022.

According to the editorial information, Bourque will still play for Tingsryds in Sunday's match against Djurgården and will fly to Helsinki on Monday.

SM league IFK, one of the champion favorites, experienced a drastic setback when its captain Ilari Melart had to undergo surgery due to an injury and is sidelined for the rest of the season. Jori Lehterä was named the team's new captain.

About the defenders too Oskari Manninen is sidelined for the rest of the season and Joonas Lehmus about a month.

The internal transfer window of the SM League closed at the end of January. You can acquire players from the European leagues in Finland until February 15.

