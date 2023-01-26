Ice hockey | HIFK fell behind – 18-year-old Aleksanteri Kaskimäki succeeded

HIFK has collected points from 11 matches in a row, although KooKoo took Thursday night’s match.

Helsinki IFK and KooKoo grinded a perfect passing game in the hockey League. In the touching grind, KooKoo only got better in the winning shots 2–1.

KooKoon Linus Andersson solved the match in the penalty shootout as the only successful one. Andersson was able to thread the puck Niilo Halonen behind along the ice.

It fit another success for the evening, even though HIFK lost.

Alexander Kaskimäki18, tied the game at 1-1 less than three minutes after KooKoo’s lead.

Defender Kalle Loponen shot with superior power into the bottom corner. Kaskimäki scored in front of the goal Otto Paajanen serving.

For Kaskimäki, 18, it started to take off when the first 24 games went without goals this season. His role is not very big, but his goalless streak is too long.

“It was a relief, but I would have liked to have done it a little earlier. Now, when it came, it was a pretty good feeling,” Kaskimäki told HS after the game.

“Maybe there was a little pain when there were chances, but I just focused on playing well.”

Injuries have messed through the young promise, and that too contributed to the lengthening of the dry season. And he doesn’t do much in just under nine minutes of playing time, but the youngster is just on his way to a bigger responsibility.

Kaskimäki had time to play four games in the Liiga last season, which was the opening goal of his career at this level. Now another one hit, finally.

Kaskimäki was born in Espoo but moved to his mother’s roots in Joensuu at the age of four. He learned hockey in Joensuu Kiekko-Poji, which led to a return to the capital region and to live with his father.

On is the third season in IFK and in a way the first in the League. Last season’s four league matches were just sniffing the professional bowls. However, the opening goal of his career came during the pauses.

“It is a great privilege to be able to do this as a profession. It has felt good,” Kaskimäki said.

“The big goal was that I would stay with the League all the time.”

Kaskimäki, who is skilled and deft with the puck, got through the NHL screen when the St. Louis Blues booked him in the third round last summer with number 73.

HIFK started his rise in the standings Roope Taponen with saves, but now it was Halonen’s turn. He played an excellent match and made some big saves in overtime, although he was not the savior of Vaisu IFK either.

HIFK has drawn an excellent crowd in its last matches, but KooKoo lowered the number to 6,661. After Thursday, the average viewership also slipped below 7,000.