Ice hockey | HIFK fans showed their opinion towards Ville Peltos – this is how the head coach responds

HIFK fans were frustrated on Tuesday in the ice hall in Helsinki. Ville Peltonen responds to criticism.

of HIFK Kristian Vesalainen, 24, continued the season of the Helsinki team in the third overtime in Helsinki late on Tuesday evening. HIFK beat Pelicans 2–1 in a thrilling game and narrowed the match wins to 1–3.

At least some of HIFK's fans had already clearly lost their faith Ville Peltonen to coach the team, when HIFK had unexpectedly slipped to a 0–3 loss in the match series.

Tuesday's match saw a violent demonstration. When the teams skated to the ice for the second round of the match, a sheet appeared behind the plexiglass of the hall's home fan end, where HIFK fans demanded Peltose to be fired.

“PELTONEN OUT NOW”, the sheet read.

Ville Peltonen was demanded to be fired. Immediately.

At that point, the match was tied 0–0. Spectators raised the sheet several times during the match.

Peltonen is in his third season coaching HIFK, and the Helsinki club has not been successful under his leadership. During Peltonen's tenure, HIFK has never advanced to the finals. The fans' criticism of Pelto has grown during the season.

Peltonen had noticed the sheet in the stands.

“Well, passion belongs to this sport and our club. We accept everything, you can express your own opinions here,” Peltonen said after the winning match.

“We have a great thing going on in the team and in the dressing room. Now we deserved an extension to the season,” Peltonen said.

In the field has an extension contract with HIFK until spring 2026.

of HIFK the commander was especially warmed by Vesalainen's success in Tuesday's match. The star forward scored his first goal of the playoffs in the sweet spot. A handsome wrist shot flew into the top corner in overtime past the Pelicans goalkeeper, who played brilliantly again Niklas Kokon.

“Vessi has been a good player for us in many ways, but successes are important for individuals. Now that kind of thing came to a great place for him,” Peltonen said.

According to Peltonen, HIFK was more patient in Tuesday's match than in previous matches.

“It was a clear improvement,” Peltonen said.

“This was a show of tenacity from us in a tough place. One of the sets could have been under the opponent's control and we had a defensive fight,” Peltonen admitted.

The teams will meet in the fifth match of the series on Thursday in Lahti.