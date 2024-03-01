Ice hockey | HIFK extended its winning streak at the expense of Kärppie

The teams will meet again on Saturday.

Sold out On Friday evening, HIFK and Kärpät, who occupied the sixth and fourth place in the standings, met at the Helsinki Ice Hall. The three series points were left to Helsinki with the goals 3–1 (2–0, 1–0, 0–1). The win was HIFK's third in a row.

Already in the opening minutes, the Nordis audience got to witness a physical struggle, where both teams pushed Taklaus to the end. Also the goalkeepers, from HIFK Roope Taponen and Kärppien Niclas Westerholm were able to stretch to good saves at the very beginning.

The home team was the first to score in 7:37 Eetu Koivistoinen fired a wrist shot to Westerholm's flipper at the end of a two-on-one attack. The goal was Koivistoinen's 18th of the season Julius Nättinen and Trent Bourque.

Kärpät was able to try to equalize with superiority Iiro Pakarinen received from closing the two-minute puck. The team from Oulu built a real top spot, but HIFK goalkeeper Taponen's triple save kept the home team in the lead.

HIFK took a 2–0 lead in 16:46, when Kasper Kotkansalon a wrist shot from the blue line hit the goal. The Kärppie goalkeeper Westerholm gestured strongly in the direction of the referees and the bench after the goal, and finally the Kärppie head coach Ville Mäntymaa challenged the goal. However, the challenge did not bring the desired result for the Oulu players, but a two-minute penalty for delaying the game.

In the second period, Kärpät was able to create a few scoring chances again, but Taponen's saves and HIFK's defensive play prevented the visitors from getting on the scoreboard.

Instead, the home team already took a 3–0 lead in the last minute of the set. At the end of a long attack, the puck became a defender For Niko Seppäläwho shot the puck into the net from Westerholm's shield side. Antti Pihlström and Trent Bourque each recorded their second assists of the night. Seppälä, who also started the 2-0 goal alongside Pihlström, had the second power point of the evening.

The third at the end of the batch, HIFK's Jori Lehterä was penalized for fighting. The golden helmet of the red shirts was not satisfied with the verdict and shot the puck into the empty goal post in protest after the whistle. That's how Lehterä's evening ended with a conduct penalty, and Kärpät scored a 3-1 narrow victory due to the resulting superiority. The goal was answered Ville Koivunen.

HIFK and Kärpät will meet each other already on Saturday in Oulu, where both teams will fly to on Friday evening.