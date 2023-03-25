Ice hockey | HIFK experienced a stinging overtime loss – Luko’s solver found the reason why success only came now

Lukko got a valuable away win from Stad and narrowed the quarter-final series to 3–1.

HIFK–Lock 1–2 je.

Lock number one center Julius Mattila made sure that the Äijänsuo ice hall will be played on Saturday. Mattila’s overtime goal in 70.24 brought Luko the victory over HIFK.

The match series got into a hopelessly difficult situation for Luko, but the reduction to 1–3 gives a dose of new energy.

The goal of the overtime was coming for IFK, but Lukon Josh Kestner and Mattila got to a superior attack, which decided the evening in a crowded ice rink (8,200 spectators).

“We have tried to look behind the result and believe in our own doing. We’ve played excellent hockey at our best, but luck has given us quite a bit of willow,” Mattila said and sipped the recovery drink.

“This was the first and the work continues tomorrow and we are definitely not ready.”

Even though IFK started the extra set strongly, Mattila saw that they had the upper hand.

“Then there was a small backlash, and that’s good.”

Mattila assured that the team’s faith lasted the whole time, and it was also seen high up in the stands. IFK really didn’t receive the surrendered Lukko – not even when the home team took a 1-0 lead.

Match got off to a crushing start for Luko.

The players’ faith was tested when the goalkeeper Artyom Zagidul kicked the puck into his own goal in the opening goal.

Jesse Seppälän A drive through led to a goal, but only Zagidulin finished it off. And the worst thing for Luko is that this has happened before in this series.

Seppäla scored his goal shortly after breaking free from the ice at the end of the first period. Even before the goal, the semi-final series was heavily tilted towards IFK, but now Luko’s sinking started to look likely.

The game had to roll over midway through the second period when IFK’s goalkeeper Roope Taponen dropped by Josh Kestner a good shot. Gabriel Fontaine was able to erase the equalizer from the return puck in 32:43.

Fontaine’s goal was like a wake-up call and a reminder to Luko that the series is over, and hope lives on.

In the leading position, IFK became a bit passive, and nothing else is needed in hockey. It was difficult for the home team to find a new rhythm to replace the lost one.

Locked self-confidence has received such bumps and hits that it is not easy to fix. In any case, Fontaine’s goal gave back a touch of lost faith.

When the series continues in Rauma on Saturday, Lukko remains the underdog, but the situation is completely new. Both teams are tired, so Luko’s home advantage can increase in value.

Lock and HIFK will meet again in less than a day. There is no recovery time to waste.

of IFK Kristian Vesalainen said the face with basic readings, that this is exactly what the summer was training for.

Mattila used slightly different words, but assured that the people of Rauma will tread the corridors of the Stadi’s ice hall on Monday and slide on HIFK’s home ice.

“Tomorrow [lauantaina] we get the support of the home crowd. We’ve had some damn good first sets there and we hope to get a goal in the first set and thereby give energy to the home hall,” said Mattila.