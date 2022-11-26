Ice hockey | HIFK defeated Kärpät in extra time – Iiro Pakarinen scored after a long break

Juha Jääskä became IFK’s overtime hero.

Kärpät–HIFK 2–3 and.

Olympic champion Iiro Pakarinen broke his 18-match scoreless streak on Saturday, when Helsinki IFK defeated Oulu Kärpät in the away match Juha Jääskän with an overtime hit.

Pakarinen’s wonderful solo tied the match at 1-1 at the beginning of the second period. He got the puck from Ilari Melartstepped into the offensive zone Marko Anttilan, Jesse Koskenkorvan and Tommi Lepistön between and fired a low shot from a small angle wide by Joel Blomqvist.

The puck sank into the goal between Blomqvist’s legs.

The overpowering goal in 21:32 was the third of the season for the 31-year-old attacker. The previous ones were born on September 23 against SaiPa and on September 24 against KooKoo.

Pakarinen was also involved in the 2–2 draw in 56.52.

Eetu Koivistoinen won the start of the attack with superiority to Pakarinen next to him, who continued to the line for Ilari Melarti and skated to make a mask in front of Melarti’s puck.

They were responsible for the goals of the flies Julius Junttila and Petter Emanuelsson.

