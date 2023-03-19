Ice hockey | HIFK crushed Kiekko-Espoo for the second time in the women’s finals

HIFK continued to dominate the women’s ice hockey finals and may celebrate the championship as early as Tuesday at the Helsinki Ice Hall.

HIFK turned out to be a dull guest for Kiekko-Espo in the second women’s ice hockey final. HIFK won the match 4–0 and took a 2–0 lead in the final series.

Three wins are required for the title, and HIFK will have the first chance for a golden celebration on Tuesday, when the match will be played at the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink.

“There are still games left”, Kiekko-Espoo’s main defender Tea Villilä comment.

“You have to focus on what’s essential. To react to what is happening. It doesn’t matter that a pink elephant can come through the roof of the hall, the game continues,” Villilä said.

HIFK’s women’s team usually plays in Pirkkola, where 274 spectators witnessed the home team’s 9–2 victory on Saturday. There were 269 spectators in Kiekko-Espoo’s home venue, Tapiola-2 hall, on Sunday.

The capacity of the Nordenskiöld ice rink is 8,200 spectators, but a maximum of 5,000 tickets will be sold for the women’s match.

“When it’s moved there, the hall will definitely be full. That’s the only solution. It’s not nice for either team if the hall is completely empty,” Villilä reflected.

“All people from Espoo, Helsinki and residents of the SME region should go there just to see. The cabin is full.”

Year then the same duo met in the final series, where Espoo took a 2–0 lead. HIFK insisted and postponed the decision to the fifth match, which the people from Espoo won 8–3.

“As a team, we reacted better than on Saturday. But the result was what it was. I think that in our own (Pirkkola) smaller rink, we had more of a fight. There is room for improvement in scoring,” Villilä compared.

As a Saint, three of the four hits came in a special situation game.

“If you have the upper hand, that’s the place to score a goal. They make a big difference,” emphasized Villilä.

HIFK’s defender in the second set Ilona Palin got hit so hard that he stayed on the ice for a while. There was no condemnation of the situation.

“The players play and the judges judge. I wouldn’t say that the judges would have decided these games either way,” Villilä described.

Kiekko-Espoo’s team and coaches expect to see more from the so-called leading players.

“HIFK’s top team is currently playing top hockey. Our top players may not have been able to do the same”, Kiekko-Espoo’s responsible coach Sami Haapanen pondered.

“Tuesday is the next seam. It has to be used or the season is over”, Haapanen’s motto.