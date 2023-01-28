Ice hockey | HIFK continued its long scoring streak in Vaasa – Roni Hirvonen scored twice

HIFK last lost in regular time on December 13.

Vaasa

HIFK returned to a winning position in the hockey league after one loss, when the Helsinki team claimed a 3-1 away win over Vaasa on Saturday. As the guarantor of the visitors’ victory, Hære scored two overtime goals Roni Hirvonenwho broke his eight-match scoreless streak at the same time.

Hirvonen gave the visitors the lead in the second minute of the game, and HIFK’s lead lasted until the end.

“We wanted to kill the home team’s good start. What better way to do that than to score a goal with superiority right at the start”, HIFK’s head coach Ville Peltonen said.

HIFK has lost a match in regular time for the last time on December 13. The point streak of the Helsinki team is currently 12 matches long, during which the team has won seven in regular time and two wins and three losses after regular time.

Sport was instead kept clean for the second game in a row. Emil Johansson however, managed to break the HIFK guard Roope Taponen zero in the last minute, when the visitors from Helsinki used up the ice with the strength of many players.

“We wanted to be the chasers in this game, but we ended up being the chasers. It didn’t sit down to plan,” Sport’s head coach Risto Dufva said in his familiar style.