Ice hockey | HIFK claimed a two-point victory over Pori: “We played a puck that looked like HIFK”

Ässien’s Valtteri Viirret scored the opening goal of his league career.

Pori

of HIFK the previous visit to Pori was one of the classic games of this hockey League season. The Åsäs took all the series points at that time, and compared to that, the visiting team had learned from everything.

At times the people of Helsinki won and the people of Pori lost. There was enough drama right up to the contest for the winning goal, and HIFK won Friday’s battle with a score of 4–3.

“Hats off to the whole team. We played a puck that looked like IFK, and there was drama and events in the game”, head coach of HIFK Ville Peltonen comment.

One of the special moments was seen when Kasper Halttunen went to the hooking ice at the end of the opening set. A little less often, a goal was seen in a special situation at both ends.

The luckiest scorer of the night was Ässien, who also participated in the fight last time Valtteri Viirret. The 19-year-old defender scored the opening goal of his league career with great strength.

“It felt really good. Some kind of monkey fell off my back when I finally got the goal. We looked By Derek Barach with whom the draw slot opens up. Now it came to me and went in,” Viirret said.