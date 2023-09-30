Ice hockey | HIFK challenges Pelicans in the League, Niko Hovinen plays in goal for the Helsinki team – HS follows

Six matches will be played in the league on Saturday.

Keeper Niko Hovinen plays its first match of the season between the posts of HIFK on Saturday. In the match that starts at 5 p.m., Pelicans will play against HIFK.

HS follows the events of the match and the rest of the league round in the moment-by-moment monitoring below this article.

A full round of six matches will be played in the league on Saturday. In addition to the meeting between HIFK and Pelicans, the games JYP–SaiPa, Sport–Jukurit, Tappara–HPK, Ässät–TPS and Lukko–KalPa will be played.

Luko and KalPa’s game in Rauma starts at 18:30, other matches in the round at 17:00.