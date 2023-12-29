Ice hockey | HIFK caught the conker who left Tappara: “You can help us right away”

Oskari Manninen eases HIFK's package shortage.

Ice hockey The defender who represented Tapparaa in the SM league in the early season Oskari Manninen and the roads of the Tampere club broke up on Friday, but it didn't take long for the new one to be washed. Helsinki IFK told that he signed a contract with Manninen, 32, covering the rest of the season.

Manninen, who played more than 500 matches in his league career, represented KooKoo for the last four seasons and signed a two-year contract with Tappara. However, the experienced Pak's role in Tappara was smaller than planned, and the parties canceled the contract. HIFK, struggling with a shortage of defenders, grabbed Manninen right away. Manninen will be there on Saturday night when HIFK meets Sport.

“We needed a defender who can help us right away. The defensive head's absences will affect until February, and we are satisfied that we reached an agreement with Oskar”, HIFK's sports director Tobias Salmelainen said.