Ice hockey | HIFK captain Teemu Tallberg recounted his disallowed goal: “I think it was a clear goal”

HIFK, which will spend the next few weeks on the road, has played six away matches this autumn. The balance is one troublesome point.

Lukko–HIFK 2–0

Long the video inspection that took a while turned around on Saturday night against Helsinki IFK in the hockey league match with Rauman Luko as a guest.

IFK captain Teemu Tallberg directed by the defender Otto Salini line delivery Artyom Zagidulin behind in 54:59, but instead of a 1–1 tie, the match was continued with Luko in the lead.

In front of Zagidulin together with Luko’s defender by Thomas Gregoire Tallberg, who was with him, seemed to guide the puck into the goal based on the image from the end camera with his upper back.

“I think it was a clear goal. In my opinion, there was no reason why it should have been rejected,” Tallberg said after the match.

“When we went to watch it on video, we couldn’t find any reason why it should have been rejected. It [hylkäys] I think it was because they made that decision on the ice and couldn’t get around it.”

Chief Justice Stefan Fonselius spread his hands in the rink as a sign of disallowing the goal and then made the decision to check the situation on video. Fonselius and another chief judge Riku Brander study videos for a long time.

In the end, Fonselius returned to the rink, spread his arms as a sign of disallowing the goal, and then showed the high stick hand signal. IFK coach Ville Peltonen was quite warm after the verdict.

Lock rose to the top of the league with their 2–0 win. It has played particularly strongly at home: the balance of six home games is 16 points. IFK, which fell to 11th place, has been weak away from home and only got a point from its six games.

On Saturday, however, IFK performed quite well. According to the smart puck data, IFK controlled the puck, shot more actively and clearly spent more time than Lukko in the offensive zone.

“Lukko was a good opponent, the game was tough and we fought well. However, it does not heat up when the points are not included. They are played for, and yes, it eats when you don’t get them,” Tallberg said.

Luko scored the winning goal at the end of the second period Harri Kainulainenwhose shot took the rebound Roope Taponen off the flipper and fell to the finish line. Golden helmet Anrei Hakulinen nailed Final Readings into an empty net.

“We played well as a team and Taponen played damn well, but it’s hard to win when you don’t score. Or when it comes, the goal is rejected. Yes, it takes a toll.”

October 15th IFK, which was founded in 1897 and celebrated its 125th anniversary on Saturday, will spend the next few weeks on the road. The club, which named its away tour Tour de Bönde, also had to evacuate its home hall.

IFK, which left the ice rink in the way of horses, is now training in the ice rink in Salmisaari.

“Now we’ve been there for two days and we’ll be operating from there for a good week. There is our base at the moment and from there we will continue our journey to away games in Jyväskylä and Lahti,” Tallberg said.

Kippari believes that the situation will weld IFK into an even tighter bundle.

“We can be in smaller spaces together, the scenery changes and we break the rhythm a bit. Of course, those away games when we’re on the bus together,” he reasoned.

Tallberg has joined IFK’s representative team from the club’s own juniors. The 31-year-old hockey player said that the club meant home and community to him.

“Nordis has always been a meeting place, where it’s always good to be. He has felt welcome there both as a skater and as a player. IFK is a great club and very close to my heart.”

What does wearing the captain’s letter C on an IFK shirt mean to you?

“Yes, it is a great honor. I moved to IFK at the age of 8 and looked up to the players. First of all, playing in IFK is a really big deal for me, and it didn’t even occur to me when I was little [kapteenina toimiminen] it is possible. It’s a great honor, and I proudly stand for C,” Tallberg replied.