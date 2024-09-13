Ice hockey | HIFK applied for a blunt guest robbery – confusing conditions in Espoo

Hockey|HIFK took their second victory over Kiekko-Espoo in foggy conditions.

Kiekko-Espoo-HIFK 2–3 (0–1, 2–1, 0–1)

In the air it felt like a big sports celebration when Kiekko-Espoo played its first home match in the SM league in more than eight years on Friday night.

The house was naturally full on the opening night, when “big brother” Helsinki IFK arrived as a guest. Supporters of the Stadila club arrived in droves along the metro line to the west.