Saturday, October 7, 2023
Ice hockey | HIFK and Ässät in the rink in the league round – HS follows

October 7, 2023
Ice hockey | HIFK and Ässät in the rink in the league round – HS follows

Last season’s finalists will meet in Lahti.

Helsinki IFK and Porin Ässät have a sneaky start to the league round on Saturday. The teams will meet in a match starting at 3 pm in Helsinki.

HS follows the match and the rest of the league round in the tracking found below this story.

A round of seven matches is played in the league. Last season’s finalists Pelicans and Tappara will meet in Lahti. The other matches are HPK–SaiPa, Ilves–KooKoo, Jukurit–Sport, JYP–Kärpät and Lukko–TPS.

With the exception of the game in Helsinki, the matches start at 5 p.m.

