Ice hockey | Here’s the NHL’s new Finnish star – Mattias Maccelli, 22, might do an amazing trick

Bobby Orr, Mario Lemieux, Teemu Selänne, Peter Forsberg, Nathan MacKinnon, Austin Matthews, Cale Makar. And you know who else.

The names of more glamorous legends and star players have been engraved on the Calder Memorial Trophy, the award for the NHL’s best rookie player.

This spring, the biggest advance favorite to win the post is the Seattle Kraken’s center forward Matty Beniers20.

The Finnish winger of the Arizona Coyotes, who will visit Seattle on Monday Matias Maccelli22, however, has loaded the table with the displays that make her a credible challenger.

Maccel’s numbers have actually been more impressive than Beniers. 44 (10+34) points in 59 matches, while Beniers has scored 21+31=52 in his 73 matches. Maccelli has reached a better point average with a lower average playing time and superiority time.

fact Beniers v. Maccelli Matty Beniers, Seattle 73 games, 21 goals, 31 assists, 52 points. Average Ice Time 17.06, of which 2.16 by majority. Matias Maccelli, Arizona 59 games, 10 goals, 34 assists, 44 points. Average Ice Time 15.35, of which 1.46 by majority.

“That would be a great thing. Quite a few good players have won it at some point. It’s a great thing that my name is even mentioned in this context,” says Maccelli by phone from Arizona.

“However, there is no point in thinking about it. I try to play as well as I can. We’ll see after the season what it was enough for.”

Connor McDavid (left) missed second when Maccelli shot the puck into the Edmonton Oilers goal on March 27.

Could Maccelli have imagined before the season that he would be talked about as a Calder candidate?

No, because the whole vertical was not in mind anyway.

How about a hard score? 44 points is already a tough quote. It is one of the all-time Finnish performances by a rookie player.

“I probably wouldn’t have believed it. But now that they have arrived, it now feels like there could be a lot more,” says Maccelli.

From the vertical forest Maccelli is not suddenly scared, but since he is not yet as well known to the general public as Finland’s brightest NHL stars, let’s rewind for a moment to the past.

It all started in Turku, Finland on October 14, 2000.

Then the Italian surname of the son born will come Antonia-from a mother who was born in the USA but moved to Finland at the age of 7.

Father Petri Roivanen-Maccelli coached his son for a long time in TPS juniors.

“At least I liked it myself. I always got to play so much. I don’t know if having my own father as a coach had an effect,” Maccelli laughs.

A year younger than Maccelli also played in the same teams Kaapo Kako.

“Yes, at least I have the feeling that everyone else liked it too.”

The joint hobby of father and son has taken them far.

“He is still very much involved in my work. Dad watches all my games and always tries to give tips.”

Maccelli moved away from home when he was 17 years old.

TPS After the first series, the A-juniors were placed in the lower SM series. A familiar guy, currently playing puck in Ilves Santeri Virtanen was already playing for the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints, and a place opened up for Maccelli to try out for the same team.

“It was quite a leap when you think about it afterwards.”

Just under 100,000 people live in the area of ​​Dubuque, Iowa.

“It’s pretty much in the middle of nowhere. There is a lot of farming. Not a big place, but what was great was that our ice hockey team was the most prominent sports club. People liked to watch the games, and the hall was always full.”

Although Maccelli has roots in the United States, he had only learned English in elementary school in Finland, and his English was not particularly strong when he left. The years in Dubuque also developed language skills.

It also went in Kaukalo. In his second season, he was the team’s best scorer with 31+41 in 62 regular season games. Dubuque also left friends, many of whom Maccelli is still in touch with – and who have been watching the Coyotes’ NHL games around the United States this season.

After Dubuque, Maccelli returned to the SM league. The university series NCAA was an option, but switching there would have required another year of studies.

Even going to school was never Maccelli’s greatest passion.

“I’ve always liked just playing more from the ice.”

There were negotiations with TPS and others, but Tampere and Ilves were chosen as the direction.

Tassel ears were promised the biggest role, but nothing for free.

Maccelli in Ilves’ shirt in February 2021.

A display place in training matches was promised, but no league place at the beginning of the season. Mestisen’s Koovee was a possible address.

Maccelli immediately struck in his first training match four goal – and even local rival Tappara’s net.

“I remember that the first men’s game was very exciting. It was the day everything fell into place. A goal with the first touch and three more on top of that. It could hardly have gone any better.”

“Then there was no need to go through Mestis.”

Before his league debut, Maccelli was booked for the Coyotes and the NHL in the fourth round of the summer 2019 booking event.

Two seasons passed in Ilves, which produced 69 (28+41) points in 94 regular season games and 1+1 in five playoff games.

USHLSM league, AHL, NHL.

Maccelli has progressed step by step. In the North American professional bowls, the beginning was not easy in either series, but the adaptation happened quite quickly.

In the AHL last season, Maccelli played eight games with an output of 0+4. Then came a game where he got more ice time and scored five (3+2) points. The season finally produced a whopping 57 (14+43) points in 47 regular season games.

“The beginning was difficult. The game was so different from the league, much faster and in a small rink. The place was new, and all the other excuses you can find for this now”, Maccelli smiles.

“Through success, I gained much more self-confidence.”

Although the beginning was not easy, Maccelli did not doubt himself.

“I knew in my heart that I could handle this series.”

Maccelli was supposed to debut in the NHL as early as December 2021, when the Coyotes called him up from the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners.

However, he received a message about a positive corona test after the morning frost. There were no symptoms, but the NHL debut was waiting for itself.

At the beginning of March, Maccelli moved up to the NHL team and scored an overtime goal in the Ottawa net in his second game.

In the fourth game, he assisted on two goals in puck-mecca Toronto. However, the spring of 23 games and six (1+5) points was challenging, and Maccelli felt that he could not quite keep up with the NHL game.

Now stays and breaks through defenses with his passes like even a more experienced conker.

Feed is always Maccelli’s primary option.

“It probably comes from somewhere outside. Ever since I was little, I’ve been someone who likes to create and feed.”

Maccelli has used his shot so sparingly that one would imagine it to be much worse than it actually is.

The sticky itch has been encouraged to use more. Last week, Maccelli scored two goals in one NHL game for the first time, against the Edmonton Oilers. Connor McDavid watched from close range as Maccelli took the puck into the goal.

“Koutsi and the guys have said a lot that now and then you could shoot yourself.”

Against the Oilers, Maccelli also set his record in the NHL: five shots on goal.

“Maybe I’ve realized that you don’t always have to pull in through the top bar. You can just throw the puck at the goal, and it will bounce in.”

Maccelli has been training in Turku for years in the same group with NHL stars.

“I have liked it very much. There is Mikko Rantanen, Kakko and other big names. It has produced big steps in terms of physics, at least.”

“In recent years, I also feel that I have grown spiritually. I have become physically stronger, but I also feel that the game has slowed down inside my head. I’m much more confident and can somehow play much better.”

However, the first full season in the NHL will probably only scratch the surface. The environment and the Coyotes team are also completely in the construction phase.

“I’m not completely satisfied, but for the first full season this has gone quite well. It is good to start improving from this.”