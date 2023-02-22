Ice hockey | Here’s a new ownership group for the Jokers – including NHL stars

Jokers According to IS, the new project aimed at Mestis next season includes former and current NHL players.

The team is led in the hockey business by, among other things, Tappara’s successful career as the founder and owner of Viima Hockey Mikko Saarni45. In addition to him, there are at least one former NHL player Ossi Väänänen and current peaks Teuvo Teräväinen mixed Esa Lindell.

They are all former Jokers players.

Väänänäs, 42, is being planned as the face of the club to the public. The current coach of the A juniors will become the first head coach of the Jokers Tero Määtt41.

Carolina’s Teräväinen and Dallas’ Lindell are trusted players of their NHL clubs. Both earn more than five million euros per season.

Tero Määttä (right), who coached the Jokeri U20 juniors for five seasons, will become the head coach of the Jokeri representative team.

Viima Hockey has worked closely with the junior organization of the Jokers for years. According to the information from Saarni Sanomat, it was precisely through that that Saarni drifted to assemble the new ownership group.

According to Sanomat, Saarni is also one of the biggest owners of the new Jokerit company. It is known that a group of about ten investors has been assembled behind the Jokers, which also includes other well-known faces from the Finnish business and sports world.

Saarni did not want to comment on Jokers in any way. The new ownership group is reportedly about to go public in the very near future.

The ownership of Jokers has been scrutinized down to the chalk lines Teemu Selänten Naurava Narri Oy is not involved in the Saarni and NHL players project.

Situation the background started to thicken a few weeks ago, when the owner of Team Jokerie Joel Harkimo finally realized that the Jokerit cannot credibly aim for a place in the league for the men’s team in Finland as long as he is in the background.

Joel Harkimo could not distance his ownership from his father, a member of parliament Harry from Harkimo. He is a red garment for the Finnish puck community.

It was clear for a long time that any organization that includes Harkimo is not welcome, at least in the SM league.

New the team’s goal is to play in Mestis already next season.

Since the situation at the former Hartwall arena is in a complete stalemate due to the sanctions and the Russian owners’ mood swings, the new organization must find a place to play somewhere for the season starting in the fall of 2023.

In Mestis – and also in the league – with an exception, you can also play in an Arena in a different locality than where the club is registered, so Espoo’s Metro Arena can be the place where the Jokers play.

The Metro-arena located in Espoo’s Tapiola serves as the home arena of Mesti’s current top team, Kiekko-Espoo. Previously, Espoo Blues played in the SM league in the same hall.

The metro arena was also an option for Team Jokers when the doors to the Helsinki ice rink on Nordenskiöldinkatu were closed.

Already earlier, the city informed the previous background group that there would be no shifts from there, at least for the entire next season.

However, the city’s announcement ended with a warning, according to which it will be difficult to arrange shifts later on, if the ownership structure of the club is not made clear.

In this regard, the new Jokerit may sail with very different sails, because now at least it seems that Saarni’s group has severed all ties with both the KHL Jokerit and the Harkims.

The Jokeri’s former home arena stands empty in Ilmala, Helsinki.

Tapparan raised Saarni was a promising junior whose career was cut short by a bad leg injury when he was 18. He was then playing in the Canadian junior leagues. Shortly after the injury, Saarni founded his first company at the age of 19. Since then, Universal Players has sent hundreds of players to North America for junior leagues and universities.

Saarni was also involved Olli Jokinen at the hockey academy in Florida. Viima Hockey is now working closely with Mikkeli Jukurien for the second season.

Corrected at 19.15: Ossi Väänänen, Teuvo Teräväinen mixed Esa Lindell are all former players of the Jokers, and not grown-ups as was said earlier in the story.