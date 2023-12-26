Ice hockey | Here are the chains of the Young Lions for the World Cup opening

Nuoret Leijonat opens its World Cup tournament on Boxing Day against Canada.

Gothenburg

Ice hockey the under-20 World Cup tournament in Gothenburg kicks off on Tuesday with four matches.

The Young Lions begin their competitive career by facing the reigning world champion, Canada.

The match in the legendary Scandinavium hall starts at 15:30. The match can be watched on the TV5 channel and the Discovery+ service.

There are no big surprises in the composition of the Young Lions.

Finland's lineup against Canada:

1st field:

36 Janne Naukkarinen – 19 Konsta Helenius – 29 Lenni Hämeenaho

15 Jesse Pulkkinen – 3 Otto Salin

2nd field:

24 Aleksanteri Kaskimäki – 28 Jere Lassila – 22 Kasper Halttunen

10 Emil Pieniniemi – 6 Kasper Kulonummi

3rd field:

18 Rasmus Kumpulainen – 20 Oiva Keskinen – 33 Jani Nyman

4 Arttu Kärki – 12 Joona Väisänen

4th field:

25 Max Koskipirtti – 21 Samu Bau – 32 Emil Hemming

13 Kalle Kangas

13th forward: 34 Tommi Männistö.

Niklas Kokko in goal (Noa Vali on the bench).

13 o'clock in the opening match of the World Cup tournament, Slovakia and the Czech Republic will meet. Tuesday evening matches are USA-Norway and Sweden-Latvia.