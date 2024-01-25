Ice hockey | Henrik Borgström showered in Sweden in 38 seconds – an ugly tackle caused the opponent a trip to the hospital

In Sweden, there is noise about the tackle of HV71's Henrik Borgström.

Röglen Simon Ryfors was injured on Thursday in the Swedish main league match against HV71.

Ryfors was injured right at the beginning of the match Henrik Borgström from tackling. Suomalainen Taklaus hit Ryfors in the head.

Ryfors was left lying on the surface of the ice. He bled on the ice and had to be taken to the hospital for further checks.

Borgström received a match penalty and was sent to the shower after only 38 seconds of play.

“Simon Ryfors suffered an injury in the first change. He was taken to the hospital for stitches and further examinations. He is doing well considering the circumstances,” the club said in a press release.

HV71 won the match after extra time 2–1.

26-year-old Borgström is playing his first season in the Swedish premier league. Last season, he played mainly in the North American AHL in the ranks of the Hershey Bears.

Borgström has also represented Finland at the Euro Hockey Tour this season.