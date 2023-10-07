Ice hockey | Henri Risikko, who toiled for consecutive days, acknowledged his own mistake with a laugh – Turku gave “extra spice”

Henri Risiko’s statistics this season are convincing.

Turku

Jokers won on Saturday in Mestis Tuto’s away game. The match in Turku ended 1–5.

Hundreds of Jokers’ supporters had traveled to the ice rink in Kupitta, and in their own corner of the stand they made a lot of noise throughout the match. Henri Risikko praised the atmosphere created by the fans.

“Yes, it always ignites. It’s great that the gang also goes to these travel games,” Risikko praises.

The 20-year-old Risikko denied victory for the second day in a row, as he was also on target in the match against Kiekko-Vantaa that ended in victory on Friday. Playing in Turku was a special experience for the Helsinki-born goalkeeper.

“Jokerit, TPS and Turku is the kind of combination that always brings extra spice to playing. It’s really great that the audience is swaying from side to side.”

Risikko has denied the Jokers a win in all three matches he has played in this season. The strike percentage is a convincing 93.15.

Jokers the match took a nasty turn in the opening minutes when Niclas Tenhovuori received a match penalty for spearing. However, Tuto’s superiority did not produce results.

Risikko praised his team’s special situation play with a five-minute, from which the match could have taken a completely different track.

“The guys played a good understrength. We maybe even got a little bit of power out of it when we got it out from underneath.”

Emotions ran hot at times during the match, and even in the very last minutes a small-scale mass brawl broke out in the rink. In Risiko’s opinion, emotions were involved in the game in appropriate amounts.

“There is always emotion in games, and sometimes it gets out of hand. Today, I think, there was a suitable amount of toughness, which belongs to hockey. As a cleaner myself, I certainly don’t participate much in that.”

Risk was close to a scoreless game, but it fell due to the goalkeeper’s own mistake. In the second set, Tuton Valtteri Virtanen was able to tap the puck into the empty goal, when the oncoming Risikko failed in his knuckle pass and the puck ended up directly in Virtanen’s shoulder.

“Maybe I’ll leave those knuckleballs out in the future. In the future, let’s put the power of the palm of your hand into something that the opponent will definitely not score from,” Risikko laughs.

“It didn’t interfere with playing. Such situations need to be reset quickly and just keep playing,” he states.

Even though Risikko said that playing in Turku has its own “extra spice”, he gives a little credit to the opponent’s hometown.

“Yes, it’s always nice to come to Turku. This is a nice place”, admits Risikko.