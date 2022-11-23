Ice hockey | Henri Jokiharju scored his opening goal of the season in the NHL

Buffalo snapped an eight-game losing streak that began in early November.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Buffalo Sabers snapped an eight-game losing streak with an away win over the Montreal Canadiens. Buffalo took its long-awaited victory with a final score of 7–2.

Buffalo’s Finnish package Henri Jokiharju scored his first goal of the season in the match. Jokiharju scored his last goal more than nine months ago in February in last season’s regular season game against the New York Islanders.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen watched the game again from Buffalo’s dugout. The Finnish goalkeeper, who signed a two-year contract extension this fall, has only been in goal for his team once this season.

of Montreal Joel Armia played just under 14 minutes in the match. Armia’s points account for this season is still unopened.

In the match, ice hockey minutes were given for a total of almost 40 minutes, but in the end only two overpowering shots were scored.

The match even four goals were scored in the first three minutes.

Away team Rasmus Dahlin and John-Jason Peterka the hits hit already in the first minute of the game. Alex Tuch increased Buffalo’s lead to three with his power play goal, when the match had only been played for a little over two minutes.

of the Canadiens by Cole Caufield the narrowing came before the third minute of the game was over.

Assisted two goals in the opening match Jeff Skinner increased Buffalo’s lead midway through the second period with a goal of his own, but a few minutes later the home team Sean Monahan cut Buffalo’s lead back to two.

In the third period, the hits were made on Montreal’s goal.

At the beginning of the set, Jokiharju hit the puck from the corner of the goal into the top corner.

Skinner passed a few minutes later by Tage Thompson hit and finished the final readings himself with his overpowering hit.

Canadian forward Skinner, playing his fifth season in Buffalo’s jersey, made a wild 2+3 performance in the match, which eclipsed his single-game point record.

In addition to his goal, Thompson grabbed three assist points from the match, like Skinner.