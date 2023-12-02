Ice hockey | Having gone to sleep at three in the morning, HIFK crushed Kärpät – fists were swinging in Raksila

HIFK claimed a crushing victory in Oulu. Eetu Koivistoinen scored a hat trick.

2.12. 20:31

Oulu

HIFK continued his convincing performances against Kärpp in the latter part of the weekend doubles on Saturday. The people of Helsinki dully depressed the home crowd with a score of 7-0 after a tight, superior and controlled performance.

The match followed the fathers-versus-sons pattern right from the first minutes, when HIFK took a 2–0 lead already at 08:15. The goalkeeper also finished with that clocking by Niclas Westerholm game, and skated in his place Niklas Kokko.

The opening set was dull from the away team, and the Helsinki team led the match 3–0 after 20 minutes of play. HIFK was extremely efficient throughout the match: it scored seven goals with a goal expectation of 1.86.

HIFK’s power player, scored three goals Eetu Koivistoinen was satisfied with his own performance on Saturday. According to Koivistoinen, HIFK’s strength on Saturday was the result of quality preparation.

“We succeeded very well in recharging the spiritual side. Even though we traveled a long way yesterday and the flight was late, every guy charged well. Rude away game from us”, Koivistoinen dictated.

According to Koivistoinen, HIFK’s players got to Ute’s lands the night before Saturday at around three o’clock.

“ Sometimes they belong to hockey

The star center took a more moderate approach to his own top night.

“Scoring a goal always feels good. When you do three, it feels great. My game has improved all the time. (Iiro) Pakarinen served handsome passes to the goals.”

The match in the opening set, emotions boiled over, when the players wearing the numbers 11 of their teams, HIFK’s captain Ilari Melart and Kärppie’s recent Canadian acquisition Nick Ritchiewere fighting in front of the Kärppie changing room.

The players exchanged several punches, and after the fight subsided, both took a shower.

The fight was already the third such fight in the SM league within a week. According to Koivistonen, the players do not discuss the increasing number of fights.

“At least I haven’t thought about it. That situation was quite spontaneous. It had a contact situation in the middle area earlier. Melart came to remind me about it, even though it was an accident. In that case, the result must have guided the guy a little towards this solution.”

“Sometimes they belong to hockey. Then let’s continue the game, and there’s no need to raise it any more.”

Eetu Koivistoinen was on top of the game.

Koivistoinen likes the match schedule where HIFK and Kärpät meet on consecutive days.

“Already on Thursday I thought that a great weekend was coming!”, Koivistoinen concluded.

The visitors led the match 5–0 after two sets, and the match was already over at this point. The final set was played from below as HIFK embellished the final readings.

HIFK’s power men were Koivistoinen, who scored a hat trick, and scored 0+3 wildly Iiro Pakarinen.

Struggled with scoring this season Joni Ikonen opened his goal account when he directed HIFK’s seventh hit in the final period from in front of the goal. The entire bench of the Helsinki team cheered Ikonen’s opening goal wildly.

The fans of HIFK came to sing the familiar rallying cry from the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink “the other side shout at us”which was the icing on the cake of HIFK’s crushing victory.