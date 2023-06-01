Ice hockey | Harry Harkimo comments on the Joker’s latest twist – “I’m definitely going to go”

Harry Harkimo and Matti Virmanen share their views on the significance of Jokeri’s return to Finland’s second highest league level next fall.

Congressman Harry Harkimo and currently working in player monitoring Matti Virmanen once pressed for long and productive days in Jokers.

Both have closely followed the latest twists and turns of the Jokers and their journey back to the domestic disc map.

The Jokerit will start in the fall in Mestis at the second highest league level of hockey with 12 other teams.

“This is a lottery win for Mestis. The interest in the serial level increases a hundredfold from what it was before. No matter where Jokerit goes, there will be more viewers, and Jokerit will be talked about,” says Virmanen. He served as CEO of Jokeri for a long time when the team was playing in the SM league.

Harkimo has received a lot of criticism for his work in recent years. Harkimo took the Jokers to the KHL league and sold the Pasila arena to Russian oligarchs.

However, Harkimo is pleased with the Jokers’ latest steps.

“I am satisfied that Jokerit will play in Mest next season. Hockey needs Jokers. I hope they get to the League soon”, says Harkimo.

On Thursday, however, the news came that the League will not accept new license applications for the 2024–2025 season.

“It’s hard to comment on this when I don’t know the reason for this,” states Harkimo.

In Virmanen’s opinion, it is essential that the club is able to show its sporting and financial expertise.

“The league is open and closed. We will be promoted to the league when financial and sporting matters are in order. If there is a hall where you play and where you own the restaurant rights, the finances are in order and the league license has been paid, presumably there will be quite a rush and new potential up-and-comers will be accepted there, if there are any.”

Jokers announced new player contracts on Thursday, and already on Wednesday it became clear that he will start as the club’s CEO Antti-Jussi Niemi.

The credit defender of previous years receives support from both Harkimo and Virmane. Other members of the current background forces are also on the mind of the duo.

“AJ [Antti-Jussi Niemi] is a great choice for CEO. He has worked in companies and knows both economics and hockey. Ossi [Väänänen] knows the Jokers strongly, and the other background forces are also good. All the pieces are in place,” says Harkimo.

“I know AJ very well. A really matter-of-fact and sharp guy. Has played in different leagues and knows a lot about ice hockey. Of course, the CEO’s job is social work and making money. There are good snacks, and the age is right. You can definitely press”, thinks Virmanen.

Virmanen estimates that the Jokers now have a lot of potential and that “there is a pent-up need to go to games in the fan base.”

In 2002, Harry Harkimo and Matti Virmanen celebrated the Finnish championship of the Jokers.

Virmanen has been scouting players for the Edmonton Oilers playing in the NHL for 14 years, and the current contract expires at the end of June.

In the season that ended, he also followed a lot of the Jokeri A-youth matches in Pirkkola.

“There, the Joker’s fans rioted with their tickets and cheered when there was nothing else to cheer for. Even in the A-junior tournament in Rauma, a bus load of Joker fans were there at their own expense. It says something.”

Virmanen reminds that Jokeri has Finland’s top juniors in several age groups. They have had activities all along.

“They have done well in A, B and C youth and also in younger age groups. They need role models and some kind of opportunity to play in the future. In the last few years, Jokerit has lost highly promising juniors to other clubs, because there has been no next step ahead. “

Jokers the plans are to play 13 home matches in the Kerava ice hall and 11 matches in the Nordenskiöldinkatu hall in Helsinki in the Mestis season.

Harkimo believes that there is enough interest to follow these matches on site.

“I’m definitely going to go watch the Jokers’ matches. I’ve owned Jokers for 28 years and I’ll be a Jokers man for the rest of my life.”

Virmanen is currently active in Leppävirta, but still passionately follows hockey. In the spring WC tournament, he watched 27 matches “ass numb on the bench”.

“I also have an apartment in the capital region, and I will certainly go to watch the Joker’s matches there in the new season. I won’t stop watching the games. Over the course of 14 seasons, I have watched an average of 260 matches per season. You can hardly stop it at the wall.”

Correction 1.6. 5:46 p.m.: The Jokers plan to play 13 home games in the Kerava ice hall and 11 games in the Nordenskiöldinkatu hall in Helsinki in the starting Mestis season. The previous plans were 15 home matches in Kerava and nine in Nordenskiöldinkatu.