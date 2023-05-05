Pesonen also scored Finland’s opening goal. Next, Finland will face Switzerland in the EHT tournament.

Finland won the hockey men’s EHT tournament away from Czech Republic in overtime 3–2. He scored the winning goal in overtime Harri Pesonen.

Pesonen, who hit twice, scored Finland’s 1-0 goal in the opening set. They hit from the Czech Republic in the third set Ronald Knott and gave the home team a 2–1 lead Roman Cervenka.

Mikael Ruohomaa tied the score at 2-2 23 seconds before the end of the third period when Finland looked for a goal without a goalie.

Finland has won five of its seven national matches in preparation for the World Cup.

“Overtime is always a bit of a lottery. As far as I can see, we had a good mask in front of the goal when Pesonen was able to shoot”, Finland’s head coach Jukka Jalonen said on TV5.

Pesonen scored Finland’s lead a couple of minutes before the end of the opening set Kasperi Kapanen input. The enterprising and slick-skating Pesonen has excelled in Leijon by scoring important goals before.

“The goal came in a good place. We were a little late in the opening set because of frostbite in the lower nail,” said Pesonen.

His game in the attack chain with Kapanen was very well matched.

Evening Brno had a goalkeeper. So Finland Emil Larmi like Tŝe too Karel Vemejka made some great saves.

In April, Larmi shone in the Swedish ice hockey finals, when he paved the way for his team Växjö Lakers to the national championship against the Skellefteå team with his saves. His development is the result of hard work.

“It is the result of the work that has been done for years,” said Larmi, who had 34 saves.

Finland lost both matches to Tŝek on the EHT tour last year. This year, the pace has been different, when Leijonat fell in February Kari Jalonen coached by Tŝek on the EHT ice in Sweden 6–1 and continued to restore discipline on Thursday in Brno.

Finland will next face Switzerland in the tournament on Saturday. The tournament is the last competition before the World Championships starting next week in Tampere and Riga, Latvia.

Finland will face the United States in the opening match on May 12 in Tampere. The tournament ends on May 28.

Finland is defending the World Cup gold.