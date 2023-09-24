Ice hockey | Harri Nummela assures that hockey’s Russia front will hold: “The war must be over”

According to Nummela, the selection of the Lions’ next head coach is in the preparation phase. The final decision in the matter is made by the federal government.

Ice Hockey Federation outgoing chairman Harri Nummela says that his future successor will take over the union, whose finances are strong after two home matches.

The strong popularity of the sport among Finns is solid, but according to Nummela, it needs to be reformed in order for Finland to stay involved in international competition.

“Responsibility as part of the activity must be carried forward. Especially the educational role. Tens of thousands of young people work within the sport, who have the opportunity and responsibility to educate”, says Nummela.

Ice Hockey Federation said on Monday that Nummela will not be available when the federal council elects a chairman at the end of November. Nummela has been chairman for eight years.

Nummela’s season was affected by both the coronavirus pandemic and the war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine.

The pandemic that caused restrictions starting in 2020 forced even the hockey team to think about how to overcome the situation.

“All in all, it seems that hockey survived the pandemic with very little damage. It is something for which the entire hockey family and community should be thanked,” says Nummela.

Russian started the war of aggression started in February 2022. After that, like many other sports, Russia was also banned from games under the International Ice Hockey Federation in ice hockey.

The World Cup was played in Finland two years in a row, when Russia was not a valid host for this year.

Nummela assures that the line between Russia and Belarus in international ice hockey is not changing.

“The line of international ice hockey has been clear, and it still is now. In order for Russia and Belarus to return, the war must be over.”

Nummela stepped into the shoes of the president of the union Kalervo Kummola after. Damn it comment to Sanoma I’m picking a follower with the hope that a follower will be found in a pair of the sport.

Nummela himself qualifies the wishes of his successor by saying that the evaluation of the matter is not part of his role. In Nummela’s opinion, it is obvious that a hockey heart must be found.

“The task is great but demanding. An act of trust for which no salary or remuneration is paid.

I’m rambling the end of the season coincides with key personnel selections, when the Ice Hockey Association chooses both the leader of top sports and the head coach of the men’s national team during the fall.

The current head coach Jukka Jalonen the name of the successor has been speculated throughout the summer, ever since Jalonen confirmed that he will no longer be available for the coming seasons.

Jalonen’s season as the Lions’ pilot will end next spring with the World Cup in the Czech Republic.

According to Nummela, the selection is made in two steps. First is the preparation phase, during which the CEO of the association Sami Kauhanen led by the preparatory group makes a presentation to the federal government.

The tasks of the federal government headed by Nummela include making a decision based on the presentation. According to Nummela, the preparer and the approver have a constant dialogue in order to get the proposal through.

Currently, according to Nummela, the selection of a coach is in the preparation phase, which means that the matter has not yet been decided by the federal government.

According to Kauhanen, who leads the preparation team, we don’t have to wait much longer for head coach news.

“We are in the final stages of the process. Hopefully in the next few weeks it will be ready. It requires that things go as planned until the end,” says Kauhanen.

Kauhanen does not comment on how small the candidate group has narrowed down, nor whether the candidate group only consists of domestic options.