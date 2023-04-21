Friday, April 21, 2023
Ice hockey | Hämeen Sanomat: Juuse Saros will not come to the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Juuse Saros will not strengthen Leijon this spring.

NHL hockey league Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros does not strengthen Leijon in this spring’s World Cup, told Hämeen Sanomat on Friday. Saros, who grew up at HPK, told the newspaper that he was bothered by an injury last season during this NHL season, and now it’s time for a “longer break”.

“This season I was still troubled by an old injury in my leg, which is why I wanted to take a longer break now. During that time, the goal is to get it confirmed for next season,” says Saros.

“So my season ended last week [NHL-runkosarjan päätyttyä].”

Saros, 28, had a great season as the Predators’ No. 1 point guard. He shared the top spot in matches played by goalkeepers (64) and was in the top ten in save percentage (91.9).

The World Championships will be played in Tampere and in Riga, Latvia from 12 to 28. May.

