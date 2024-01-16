Ice hockey | Great news for HIFK – Leo Komarov is finally back in action

On Wednesday, Leo Komarov will play his first SM league match in 15 years.

Helsinki IFK striker Leo Komarov plays its first league match of the season on Wednesday.

According to HS information, Komarov is in HIFK's lineup for Wednesday's home match against SaiPa.

36-year-old Komarov has been sidelined for the entire early season due to injury.

On Tuesday, the terrier-like winger cooled off during ice training in HIFK's triple chain. He is scheduled to play on Wednesday.

Komarov signed a two-year contract with the club in the summer. He injured his leg on September 6 in a practice match against HPK. The injury required surgery.

The world champion, known from the Lions, has had to watch his new team from the stands.

“It's sad that this happened. I was in really good shape and there was a lot of enthusiasm, but you can't help them,” Komarov said last October.

Komarov plays his first SM league match in 15 years. He last represented the Pelicans in the 2008-2009 season. Before that, he played in Ässi.

Komarov, who had a long career in North America and Russia, played 491 games in the NHL and scored 63+107=170 power points. He was cool in the jersey of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Islanders.