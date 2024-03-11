The Finn has 5+14 points from 57 matches.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the St. Louis Blues have defeated the Boston Bruins in an away match with goals of 5–1. St. Louis' number one figure was a Finnish striker Kasperi Kapanenwho scored 1+2 in the match.

The second-knee NHL forward took his team to a 1-0 lead in the opening set with a wrist shot in front of the goal. The hit was Kapanen's fifth of the season. In addition, Kapanen assisted on two St. Louis goals.

The current season has been difficult for Kapas. The Finn has 5+14 points from 57 matches.

In New York, the Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 3–1. A goalkeeper made his debut in the ranks of New Jersey Kaapo Kähkönenwho recently transferred to his new club from the San Jose Sharks.