Ice hockey | Golden lion Juhani Tyrväinen, who was involved in a deer collision, was stunned by a journalist's question in Sweden

Juhani Tyrväinen did not appreciate the inquisitiveness of the TV interviewer in the TV4 halftime interview.

Swedish a Finnish forward playing in the ice hockey league Luluaja Juhani Tyrväinen was in a deer accident on Christmas day, which luckily he and his girlfriend survived unharmed. On Saturday, Tyrväinen had to return to the topic when Luulaja met Skellefteå in a hot local match.

“We have a match going on, and there's no need to talk about it, or what do you think? An important match is going on, and you want to talk about some f***ing deer?”, Tyrväinen acknowledged the question he received in the TV4 halftime interview.

The accident happened when Tyrväinen and his girlfriend were on their way home to Oulu for Christmas. Between Haaparanta and Sangis, a moose came onto the road and Tyrväinen's girlfriend who was driving the car didn't have time to do anything.

The moose died in the accident, but the two were not even scratched.

“The accident itself was bad luck, but we also had quite a lot of speed. We were really lucky,” Tyrväinen previously told the local newspaper NSD, according to Aftonbladet.

The lions Tyrväinen, who celebrated the World Championship gold in the ranks in 2019, narrowed the next set, i.e. the third, to 2-3 in the early minutes of the game, but the home team Skellefteå won the game 5-2 in the end.