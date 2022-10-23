Ice hockey | Goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov was supposed to go to the NHL, now he is defending pucks in the army team

Ivan Fedotov is now dribbling pucks in the training of the Russian Navy hockey team.

23.10. 18:37

Conscription A hockey goaltender serving in the Russian army Ivan Fedotov poses a Russian of MatchTV in the photo published on the website, wearing ice hockey jerseys in St. Petersburg. He has a big smile on his face.

According to the website, the 25-year-old Russian carpenter is currently training with the ice hockey team of the Russian Navy.

Even last spring, Fedotov planned to play a level or two of harder puck this fall after signing an NHL contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. However, Fedotov, who has been one of the top goalkeepers in the KHL in recent years, was arrested in July for evading military service and buying a fake military passport.

Fedotov appealed the decision to the Seuloskoi city court, but later withdrew his claim. He was sent to do his military service, and at the same time his hopes of an NHL debut were dashed.

of MatchTV According to Fedotov, he is now serving his military service in Northern Russia in Severodvinsk.

It is still unclear whether Fedotov will play in the current season in the Russian Hockey League, KHL, or whether he will be content with pucks in the army team.