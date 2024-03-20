Ice hockey | Gloomy news for Kiekko-Espo – Tuto pilot Jonne Virtanen put things into perspective

Kiekko-Espoon's Eetu Pylkkänen and Juho Koivusaari were injured in the away match against Tuto. Kiekko-Espoo was 0-0.

Ice hockey Kiekko-Espoo, which celebrated the Mesti championship last spring, still did not manage to secure its place in this year's medal games on Wednesday.

Tuto Hockey defeated Kiekko-Espoo in their home arena 2–0.

Despite the loss, the quarter-final series is firmly under the command of the reigning champion, as Kiekko-Espoo leads the series with a 3–1 win. A place in the semi-finals is secured with four wins.

Tuto's head coach Jonne Virtanen dodged a question after the match about his team's “next death match” and put things in perspective.

“There's so much that needs to be fixed that it's not a game of death after all. Even if we lost today, the sun will rise tomorrow. About a billion people, the whole of China, they have no idea whether they are losing or winning,” said Virtanen in an interview with MTV Katsomo.

“However, it's not a game of death now, when people really have other people's lives here somewhere. Let's not make this so serious now.”

Kiekko-Espoon In addition to the loss, the evening was darkened by injuries.

Defender Eetu Pylkkänen flew recklessly to the side in the second period Jere Karlsson's from a tackle and appeared to injure his shoulder.

Striker Juho Koivusaari on the other hand, was knocked out of the rink in confusion in the middle of the third period after Miika Tiihonen had tackled him to the side.

Karlsson and Pylkkänen survived the situations without punishment.

The people from Espoo also started scoring on Wednesday, but the hit was rejected after a video inspection.

“They are always a bit of a coin toss in this series. There is never really any clear line for those. It just happened that we were rejected this time,” Kiekko-Espoo's head coach Tomas Westerlund told MTV Katsomo.

Tuto–K-Espoo 2–0 (match series 1–3) On the rise: Anton Niemeläinen, who was Kiekko-Espoo's seventh defender throughout the series and was left without playing time, was given responsibility when Eetu Pylkkänen was injured. Niemeläinen now played 4.42. See also Biathlon Minkkinen, who shot cleanly, achieved close to the best of his career in the Otepää World Cup competition In the invoice: Kiekko-Espoo couldn't get closer to Miro Keskitalo's post shot, so the team was scoreless for the fourth time this season. Ketterä, Kiekko-Vantaa and Jokerit zeroed out Kiekko-Espoo in the regular season.

Abandoned the hit came as a result of the foursome's joint play already in the opening ten minutes of the match. Golden helmet Niko Kivelä brought the puck into the offensive zone, Juuso Jämsen shot towards the Tuto guard Emil Vuoriota and Rasmus Toivainen lifted the loose puck into the goal.

After his shot, Jämsen drove over Vuorio Aleksi Anttalainen assisted, and the goal was disallowed.

A few minutes later, Anttalainen raised his hand at the other end of the rink to mark Tuto's goal, when the Espoo team lost for the first time in the series.

Anttalainen surprised the player with an excellent spring Petteri Rimpinen with his blue line shot sunk to the side of the flipper in 12.11.

Kasper Koskinen twisted the puck to himself at the start of the offensive end Arttu Tuomaalaa against and played backwards to the line To Daniel Takkusfrom whose cross Anttalainen set his goal.

“Positions were created, but it didn't sink in today. In any case, I scored games in these games, as has been the case in the past, and today Tuto was stronger in that,” Westerlund said.

Final readings were born in 58:42, when Niclas Karjalainen hit with superior power from a loose puck in front of the goal. Tuto has scored four goals in four games of the match series.

“We've had a few problems with goal-scoring support, but there's a clear culprit. The guy is seriously trying to prevent us from scoring goals”, shared Virtanen's recognition.

The match series continues on Friday in Espoo.

“Focus on doing your own thing. Not focusing on anything extra. Let's go one shift at a time and do the agreed-upon things and play each shift so that there is nothing left to worry about after the game,” Westerlund planned.