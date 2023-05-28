Ice hockey | Germany became a finalist after three losses: “Today was the sixth deadlock game, and tomorrow will be the seventh deadlock game”

Pekka Kangasalus got to celebrate the place in the final as an assistant coach.

Tampere

When Germany’s victory over Canada was decided, a slow-motion image of the winning team’s substitution box began to play on the video screen of the Nokia Arena. An assistant coach was picked for the pictures Pekka Kangasaluwhose joy at the achievement shined far and wide.

The coach who will get to coach in the World Cup finals in his home region on Sunday arrived in front of the media. Tears of happiness were not far after the semi-final, when the place for the biggest game of his career opened up.

“It hasn’t come to me yet. It probably took a few, and it wasn’t far. It’s a good feeling”, Kangasalusta said.

The German tournament has been a story of growth. The team lost the first three games, one of them to Finland. After that, it was a place of forced wins, so that the next place was possible at all.

“The losses were tight. Maybe it gave the information that there is potential. The fourth game against Denmark was a very pressure game. Since then, we have been playing so-called stand-off games all the time. Today was the sixth shutout game, and tomorrow will be the seventh shutout game. Let’s take care of it at home.”

In the semi-final Germany quickly found themselves in a two-goal deficit, but managed to level up.

After that, the USA took the lead again, but playing without a goalkeeper, Germany struggled to level again.

“We didn’t play as good a game today as we have played throughout the tournament. Still, it was enough to win. That group has tremendous potential,” Kangasalusta said.

Germany was in the title race final in Pyeongchang 2018, but lost. Now the team gets a World Cup medal around its neck, the color of which will be decided tomorrow.

Kangasalu is confident that Germany can become a more regular guest in the top-flight.

“I see all the possibilities for that. Conditions are fine. What is still missing is grassroots action, which is good in Finland. The fact that players are developed starting from the skating school is missing, excluding the good academies at the biggest clubs.”

The Ice Hockey World Cup final between Canada and Germany will be played on Sunday at 20:20 at the Nokia Arena in Tampere.