Genève-Servette, represented by the Finnish stars, won the CHL championship.

Swiss Genève-Servette HC celebrates the hockey Champions League CHL championship in its home arena. Servette beat Sweden's Skellefteå in the final with a score of 3–2.

Servette won the European club championship as the first Swiss team.

The club has five Finns: the goalkeeper Jussi Olkinuoradefender Sami Vatanen and attackers Valtteri Filppula, Teemu Hartikainen and Sakari Manninen.

The Finns played a big role in the final. Manninen put the Swiss in the lead in the opening set with a superior performance at the end of a handsome pattern. Hartikainen and Filppula passed Manninen's hit.

Vatanen was awarded as the tournament's most valuable player. Vatanen scored five power points in the CHL playoffs.

For Filppula, 39, the championship is one of many. Konkari's trophy case includes the world championship, Olympic gold, Stanley Cup, Finnish championship, Swiss championship and now the CHL championship.

It was the winning goal of the match Daniel Winnik too 3–1 goal in the opening set. Servette scored all three goals of the match in the first 20 minutes.

Napkin won the first Swiss league championship in their club history last season, now the second championship came in a short time.