Ice hockey | Four years ago, almost everything in the life of ice hockey player Atro Leppänen, 24, was different – now he is constantly praised

Atro Leppänen, 24, played four years ago at the fourth level of Finnish hockey. “Bobby Orr of Mänttän”, who has followed an extraordinary path in his career, has become a record breaker in Espoo, with his eyes locked on professionalism.

All according to reason Atro Leppänen should not be among the most talked about puck players in the country.

Leppänen, 24, played his junior year in the lower leagues in Koillis-Pirka Kiekko instead of the SM leagues of his age groups. As a high school student, he spent a season in Tappara until he returned home after an injury.

While still in his twenties, Leppänen played in Mänttä-Vilppula in the II division, i.e. the fourth highest league level in Finland. Now he is breaking records in Mesti’s Kiekko-Espoo.

“Bobby Orr of Mänttä”, who moves smoothly and is skilled on the puck, has scored 51 points (19+32) in 42 matches this season. Leppänen took the goal record for defenders in one season Probably from Syväsalmi (18) and the points record From Kalle Valtola (14+32=46). The duo represented Tuto in their record seasons.

How is this even possible?

“I do not know. Even last season, I felt that I got to the pitches quite well. Then somehow it just didn’t work out. Now it feels like it’s going a bit like everyone else,” Leppänen replies.

Golden Helmet Atro Leppänen, playing his first season in Kiekko-Espoo, is an excellent defender on the puck, who supports the attack of the league leader with his moves.

Alder the season so far has been fireworks worthy of highlight material. The star defender builds hits with brilliant ones on the risewith high quality with their openings and with precision with their passes.

Leppänen swings the goal nets with sharp ones with his shots further and with their controls in front of the goal. The mark is impressive, but a defender playing a super season is still a diamond in the rough.

“Atro has been able to produce results, but has also developed a lot defensively and holistically,” Kiekko-Espoo’s head coach Tomas Westerlund says.

“He keeps moving forward and has blossomed even more this season.”

The duo’s shared history begins in the summer of 2019. Westerlund was KeuPa HT’s assistant coach and player coordinator when Leppänen picked up the phone.

“I called Tompa and asked if it would be possible to go to the try-out. I got there and got a contract”, says Leppänen.

Kiekko-Espo, who leads the league by far, are defenders. Golden Helmet Atro Leppänen has scored 19+32=51 in 42 games and Aleksi Matinmikko has scored 10+36=46 in 39 matches. Offensive defensemen play in equal fives in different pairs, but are often on the ice together during overtime.

Unusual Leppänen, who traveled along the path, started his coast-to-coast climb in Mestis with a bang by sinking the puck into Imatra Ketterä’s goal to end up with.

However, the opening season was a learning curve for the new series. Sometimes Leppänen found himself in the area of ​​an extra defender or even an attacker.

“Atro pulled himself together a bit after the first year, got a professional trainer and got the physical side in order,” Westerlund recalls.

“There is a similar company in Pirkkala as HDC, i.e. Hockey Development Centre. One of my old playing friends works there and I got to join the training group there for the summer,” says Leppänen.

He grew up in Keuruu during three seasons as a quality defender and moved to Kiekko-Espoo under the guidance of Westerlund and the club’s director of sports By Kim Hirschovits attracted.

“It was pretty clear that I would go there. I knew that Espoo has a good environment, good facilities, good coaching and a good team. The decision was not terribly difficult.”

Atro Leppänen, playing in the II division four years ago, couldn’t have imagined that he would be the best scorer of Kiekko-Espo, the leader of Mest today. “I knew I was talented in sports and I had always been good at all ball games, but there was a lot to improve, for example, in physical condition. However, I knew that there would certainly still be quite a lot of potential,” says Leppänen.

Westerlund says that he asked Leppä to join him above all based on potential.

“When a player has a development curve like that and you see how much he develops all the time, it was quite clear that I wanted Atro involved,” he reasons.

The main part of the season was spent already familiar from Keuruu Eetu Pylkkänen as a pair, until his injury forced Westerlund to find another defender alongside Leppänen.

“Atro likes to take part in attacks, so you need a slightly more defensive player to watch what’s going on in the background. You have to be able to play with Atro and read the game well,” says Westerlund.

The coach states in the same breath that he wants every defender and fielder to be able to play in both directions.

“Perhaps Pyle handles the defensive end better and I handle the offensive end a little better, but I would say that both of them manage to play on both ends quite well,” says Leppänen.

Atro Leppänen’s development curve has pointed sharply upwards in recent years. In Kiekko-Espoo, Leppänen has risen from a credit defender of about 20 points to a power man with more than 50 points and at the same time progressed as a player also overall.

Defender says that his game has progressed partly because he has been facilitated and simplified in what he does this season.

“Perhaps I play a bit more sensibly and save energy in certain situations, so in those certain moments when I need to score a goal or give a good pass, I can then give,” he says.

“Of course, my skills have improved and I feel that I am overall better. And when you have a good team and good teammates, there will be plenty of places.”

Leppänen plays with great emotion, which according to Westerlund is due to his competitive spirit. The coach adds that his protégé has worked hard to be a better player.

“As a coach, you can always guide the direction of the players, but that kind of forcing doesn’t really work nowadays. Atro has been a self-starter and has had a strong desire to develop himself.”

“Outside the booth, he is a really social, positive and happy guy. Gets along with everyone and takes others into account,” adds Westerlund.

Golden Helmet Atro Leppänen (center) and other Kiekko-Espoo players pay attention to the club’s young supporters after the matches.

in Espoo Leppänen can be seen better than in Mesti’s smaller clubs. Westerlund thinks that the skills of his golden helmet are interesting elsewhere, and the power player himself is aiming higher.

“The goal is to be able to play fully professionally for several more years and make a little living playing. Yes, it’s that much fun, and getting to the top is the goal,” he says.

Leppänen’s effective season has been noted by Takuu in the League as well, although the playing positions with a lot of puck responsibility are higher on the card and the difference in level between the League and Mestis is constantly growing.

In Mestis, Leppäne and Kiekko-Espo have only one goal for the spring. The club, which won the Finnish Cup in the fall and leads the series with 17 points, has its sights set on the championship.

“Of course. You can’t really be satisfied with anything else,” says Leppänen.

