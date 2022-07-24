Ice hockey | Four more Leijoni’s award winners are looking for a place to play next season – HS reviewed the Finnish players without contracts

Jesse Puljujärvi, for example, has yet to sign a contract in the NHL. Also, the national team’s double champion Teemu Hartikainen does not have a published contract yet.

Finns hockey players without a contract at the major league level are already starting to feel under a rock, when the European leagues start less than two months away.

HS went through of Eliteprospects.com free agents. Based on that, a couple of dozen good-level domestic hockey players are still without a comprehensive contract for next season. The team includes, among other things, four players who have won a championship in the Lions’ shirt from last season.

Jesse Puljujärvi’s contract negotiations with Edmonton are still ongoing.

in the NHL the most interesting player without a contract is Jesse Puljujärvi. Puljujärvi is a restricted free agent, as Edmonton made him a contract offer that retained the rights.

Puljujärvi is going to an arbitration hearing, where his salary for a one- or two-year contract will be determined by an impartial arbitrator. The club can either agree or waive player rights without compensation.

Puljujärvi’s arbitration hearing is coming up on July 29. Often the player makes a contract before that. In the case of Puljujärvi, relocation has also been considered a potential option, so the landscape may change in the near future. Puljujärvi has played his entire NHL career so far in Edmonton, which booked him. Edmonton booked Puljujärvi as the fourth player in the 2016 NHL draft.

Another one too the Finnish NHL’s top reservation is still without a contract. Kaapo Kako the rookie contract ended last season. Kakko suffered from injuries last season and has yet to make a breakthrough to the NHL level.

For example, the New York Post poofathat Rangers’ goal is to get Kako a so-called bridge contract, at the end of which Kakko could take his contract to arbitration, but on the other hand, Rangers would have the player rights even after the contract expires.

In addition to Kako and Puljujärvi, four champion lions are looking for a contract for next season, some of whom played last season in the NHL and some in the KHL.

In both played on the edge of the first chain in teams Teemu Hartikainen is still without a contract. Rumor has it that Hartikai has recently been taken to the Swiss league.

The Lions of the Olympic team without a contract are still conkers Leo Komarov and played the rest of the season in the NHL Petteri Lindbohm. A credit center is looking for a new place to play among the world champions Juho Lammikkowho did not get a continuation in the NHL to Vancouver.

See also 2G at work: is this corona rule conceivable? Juho Lammikko attacked in Leijon in the spring World Championships. Lammiko does not yet have a contract for next season.

Also center forward Janne Kuokkanen is without a contract after the New Jersey Devils decided to buy out his contract. Defender Sami Nikun the contract ended.

Niku has been trying to break into the NHL for five seasons, but has accumulated a modest 67 games. Niku, who was chosen as the best defenseman in the AHL in the spring of 2018, is a possible player returning to Europe.

The contract also ended for the defender From Olli Juolevi. The 2016 draft pick hasn’t managed to establish his NHL spot in his career marred by injuries. Returning to Europe might be timely for him as well.

Keeper Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen his rookie contract with the Buffalo Sabers expired last season and he is a restricted free agent. Played a handful of NHL games in his career Christopher Gibson is an unrestricted free agent.

A dual citizen of Finland and the United States who played for the AHL side the whole season Teemu Kivihalme is also without a contract for next season. Kivihalme, who plays as a defender, played two seasons in Finland for Kärpi in 2017–19. In his first season, he won the Finnish championship in Kärpi. He signed an NHL contract after his last season.

See also Brazil records 70 deaths from covid-19 in 24 hours and has a new high in positive cases - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO Jere Karjalainen played in Tappara before leaving for the KHL.

in the KHL In addition to the aforementioned Leijonien Masters, a winger is available Jere Karjalainen. Karjalainen played 35 matches for Riga Dinamo and scored 13 power points. He has played in the KHL for the last two seasons. Before his departure, Karjalainen played in the shirt of Tappara, where he scored 24 league goals in the 2019–20 season.

The Finns who played in the Swedish SHL have signed a contract for next season, except for two players. Experienced center forward Tomi Sallinen is still without a contract. Outfield players who played most of their career in Sweden are also applying for a place Joel Mustonen.

In the league without a contract, there are mostly experienced players. Among those under the age of 30 in the club search, Ässi has still played a season with almost 30 points Jarno Kärki.

Among the players of the young guard, the most famous ones without a contract are still reserved for the NHL in the first round Brad Lambert and in Jypi’s shirt played at the defender’s place for a 37-point season Anttoni Honka.

Of the two, Lambert is believed to be moving to North America for the junior leagues.