Ice hockey | Former NHL player Janne Kuokkanen criticizes the SM league – a descriptive comparison to Sweden

Janne Kuokkanen experienced the brutality of the NHL in the harshest possible way.

The lions added to the standard fleet after returning to Europe Janne Kuokkanen25, is having a great season in the Swedish premier league in the SHL.

The Oulunsalo native is eighth in the western neighbor's league points market, just five points away from the Canadian Ty from Rattie. Kuokkanen has scored 8+16 in the 27 matches he has played.

Kuokkanen made a good mark in Switzerland last season. This season, a similar trend has continued in Sweden.

“I jumped back as a center after a longer break and I've really liked it. It suits me as I'm the type of player who likes to hold the puck and distribute it. I've also been given a lot of responsibility”.

The puck player is a center forward by training, but he has played a lot on the wing in recent years. The possibility of playing as a center forward weighed a lot on the scales when Kuokkanen was thinking about his address this season after the last season spent in Switzerland. He chose Malmö Redhawks as his new workplace.

Janne Kuokkanen is a familiar sight in the Lions shirt at EHT.

“When the deal was negotiated, GM (Björn Liljander) announced that he wants me as a center. He was once part of Sweden's U18 age group, and he had reportedly been keeping an eye on me ever since.”

For Kuokka, this season has been a success.

“The team has done a little worse. We started well and were right near the top, but now we have a slightly weaker period behind us,” he says.

Malmö is tenth in the top-level SHL.

Swedish the style of play suits Kuokkanen.

“A really tough skating series. The tempo is insane in every match, whether skating with or without the puck. And don't sit here in the trap”.

“There is not a single throwaway bag in the series, and any team can beat anyone.”

The competition is also tough because of the series system.

“We also have the situation that we are closer to the bottom than the top. It brings an absolutely shocking pressure to the whole club. You don't want to be last and have to be in the qualifying games. You can see it in every game, that even one point is extremely important”.

The last two teams in the Swedish premier league play each other for a place in the league, and the loser drops directly to the second-highest league level, Allsvenskan. The winner of Allsvenskan, on the other hand, advances directly to the SHL.

If the team is doing badly, it is also reflected outside the rink.

“You can see that from the fans too. There are a couple of superfans who live next door to me, and the stress is starting to get to the surface. Now, during the weak period, they have announced that it doesn't look good now,” Kuokkanen laughs.

“ The success of Finnish ice hockey has been measured by the World Cup and NHL bookings.

in Sweden secondly, even at the highest league level, a lot of effort is put into the activity. Promotion to the SHL is the goal of the clubs.

“This is really good for Swedish ice hockey,” the center sees.

If the Mestis team wants to move up to the SM league in Finland, it must first win the Mestis playoffs, then the qualifying series against the jumbos of the SM league, and finally do well in the cabinet. In Sweden, the model is completely different.

“In my opinion, the SM league could very well take a model from Sweden. We are constantly moving forward here: the level of the pool is improving and salaries and TV contracts are increasing”.

“When you look at the situation in Finland, in my opinion, there has not really been any progress there. The success of Finnish ice hockey has been measured by the World Cup and NHL bookings. If they are successful, it is assumed that everything is fine in Suomi-kieko. At the same time, salaries and audience numbers are increasing elsewhere, but in Finland we are going in the other direction”.

There are a lot of Swedish puck players playing in Finland, even in big roles. According to Kuokkanen, the SM league is not very popular beyond Pohjanlahti.

“If players come there (SM league), that is rarely their number one goal”.

At work season, Kuokkanen lived the dream of every puck-loving little boy, when he was cooling off in North America wearing an NHL jersey. The Finn, who represented the New Jersey Devils at the time, remembers his time behind the bench fondly.

“Wonderful experience and great memories. It's a raw business. If the game doesn't work, it can happen, as it happened to me. The numbers set the pace and the people will then follow”.

With his statement, Kuokkanen refers to the day in July when his ex-club Devils bought out the Finnish contract.

“I was just about to turn 23 and got my foot in the door and established myself. Then it was announced that there are too many players like me in the organization and it is not yet known what will be done with me. Then it was over. Many people don't even understand how hard it is there”.

The player heard about it from his agent. The club was not contacted.

“GM itself did not announce anything. That's all there is to it. We went to look at other options. I couldn't find a package in North America that would have made sense for my own playing career,” he recalls.

When Kuokkanen heard the news, the overriding feeling was severe disappointment.

“It took a lot of work to get there. Then one phone call was enough for it to be taken away”.

Provided the kind of moves we have seen will continue, the gates of the NHL may very well open for Finns in the future. However, now Kuokkanen is completely focused on the puck day in Malmö and is progressing one day at a time.

“This job has taught me that anything can happen in a day. Let's see what the future brings”.