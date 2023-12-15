Ice hockey | Former NHL goalkeeper Jussi Markkanen fell for a scam letter and lost a huge sum: “It's damn sad”

The former boss of Lappeenranta's Saipa now tells why he fell for the expensive trick of foreign scammers.

Saipan worked as CEO and sports director Jussi Markkanen says that he bears the responsibility in the scandalous case where a club from Lappeenranta fell for a scam by foreigners and lost no less than a six-figure sum of euros.

“I raised my hand inside the club as a sign of a mistake as soon as the fraud was revealed. It's hard to explain to myself how this could happen, but unfortunately it did,” says Markkanen, who currently works as the sports director of the SM League.

Evening newspaper reported on Wednesday that the SaiPa management negotiated with the fraudsters in the summer of 2022.

According to Iltalehti, the scam started when an employee of SaiPa's office had received an email from Turkey or Turkish entities. The sender of the e-mail was willing to do marketing cooperation with SaiPa.

“It was about a multinational company whose representatives I later met. The plot of the scam was woven so skillfully that I felt I had every reason to believe in the willingness of these so-called investors to invest money in the hall project planned for Lappeenranta in the name of the country”, explains Markkanen now.

“In my opinion, the new hall has been and still is the cornerstone of SaiPa's future – it is where the entire Lappeenranta lath business will culminate in the future. It seemed like a beautiful idea to get foreign parties involved in a vital project.”

Negotiations According to Iltalehti, more than 100,000 euros had been unexpectedly transferred from SaiPa's account to a strange bank account in the British Isles.

In total, three money transfers were made from the club's account. Around the same time, SaiPa's office started to worry.

When the money promised by the “investors” did not come, the suspicions of fraud turned out to be true. At this point, according to what he said, Markkanen offered to pay SaiPa back from his own pocket the money that the club transferred to the criminals' accounts.

“I wanted to bear my responsibility in the case, of course, because I made a mistake. It couldn't happen that the club I love would have lost such a large sum of money because of me,” says Markkanen.

“I really dug out the picture from my own bag. I won't comment on the sum. Only to the extent that it wasn't about hundreds of thousands of euros.”

Jussi Markkanen confirms that he paid from his own pocket the funds that SaiPa transferred to the criminals' accounts in 2022.

According to Ilta-Sanom, the amount Markkanen paid to the club was around 100,000 euros.

Former The NHL goaltender and long-time supporter of SaiPa says that he tried to find private money for the hall project.

According to Markkanen, the fraud company's connection to Turkey was related to the fact that it would have “also had exposure to Turkey”.

“It was indeed a multinational company whose background we investigated beforehand, but unfortunately not well enough,” says Markkanen.

“The scammers cleverly talked me into their mess, and when something like this happened on my own shift, it must have hurt hard. It's really sad.”

Markkanen left the position of CEO of SaiPa in March 2023. After that, he continued only as a sports director until he moved to work in the SM league.

SaiPa, which has been at the bottom of the SM league for years, is firmly at the bottom of the league table this season as well.

On December 7th, Liiga-SaiPa Oy announced that it would start change negotiations concerning the company's permanent staff. Change negotiations do not concern coaching, sports director and players.

SaiPa announced that change negotiations will be started for financial, production and the need to reorganize operations.