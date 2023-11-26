Ice hockey | Former football star Petr Čech made his debut in the British ice hockey champion team at the age of 41

Petr Čech started the season in the lower leagues, but now plays for the reigning champion team of British ice hockey.

Czech goalkeeper Petr Czech, 41, had a night to remember in Belfast on Saturday. He got to play for the first time in the main league of British ice hockey in the EIHL.

Čech moved to Belfast Giants in the fall as a loan player from the third tier Oxford City Stars. The dream of playing major league hockey came true in a match against Glasgow Clan in front of around 6,000 spectators.

The goalkeeper was replaced on the ice in the third period of the match, barely five minutes before the end, when Tyler Beskorowany was injured.

Belfast led the match 5–1 at the time of substitution, and at the end of the match no more goals were scored. Czech to statistics one save was recorded.

From Čech you can find the hockey goalie’s background from childhood. He was strongly attracted to the sport early on. Čech said earlier that he chose football for practical reasons.

“I wanted to play hockey, but I couldn’t afford the equipment. My father took me to football because he knew that a pair of shoes was enough. Later, as a goalkeeper, I also needed gloves, of course. I tried my time to play both sports, but in the end there was no time for it,” he said before his debut For the Belfast Telegraph.

His career as a soccer player became very successful, and the goalkeeper became one of the greats in the history of the sport. In the peak years of his career, he represented Chelsea and Arsenal, winning, among other things, the Champions League, four English Premier League titles and five FA Cups.

The goalkeeper has been named to the Premier League’s Hall of Fame.

He played 124 international matches for the Czech Republic. The player ended his career as a top soccer player in 2019.

Czech had visited his current city of residence in Belfast a few times already as a footballer. During those visits, the city was not seen. Now he gets to enjoy the Northern Irish city properly.

“Unfortunately, you don’t see much in the whirlwinds of professional sports. Now it’s nice to see things. I was always told that I see the world through my work [jalkapalloilijana]. I say yes: I see the airport, the hotel, the training ground and the stadium – and that’s it,” Čech told BT.

The Belfast Giants, represented by the goalkeeper, belong to the greats of British ice hockey. It has won the league’s last three championships.

The current season has not gone smoothly. Belfast is in the middle class in the league table.