Ice hockey | Forbes evaluates the values ​​of NHL teams: the number one is far from the waste of other leagues

The NHL organizations have no interest in a list that takes into account all sports.

Toronto Maple Leafs is the most valuable organization in hockey's NHL, estimates the financial magazine Forbes in its traditional assessment.

Forbes estimates the value of Maple Leafs to be 2.8 billion dollars, i.e. around 2.6 billion euros. Along with the Maple Leafs, the New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens and Los Angeles Kings also cross the two billion dollar mark. The fifth-placed Boston Bruins reach 1.9 billion.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are owned by a company called Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment. The same company also owns the arena used by the team as its home stadium and the city's basketball pride, the NBA team Toronto Raptors.

In another in the end, the value of the clubs is estimated to be less than a third of the top end. At the top of the tail is the Arizona Coyotes, whose value is half a billion dollars. The team is currently playing in an Arena with only 5,000 spectators and is trying to find solutions for building a new arena.

Working as the GM of the Columbus Blue Jackets Jarmo Kekäläinen too operates in the lilliput team. Columbus' ranking is third last, i.e. 30th, with an estimated value of 765 million dollars. The Buffalo Sabers are located between Columbus and Arizona.

Although hockey's biggest clubs are in the billion class, the sport is far from the top when you rank sports clubs regardless of sport.

Forbes released its all-sports rating in September. The first place was held by the Dallas Cowboys, who play in the American football NFL, and were worth nine billion dollars.

In the top ten, the basketball teams Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks were compared. The other teams came from the NFL side. The highest rated football team was the Spanish Real Madrid in 11th place.

The Toronto Maple Leafs would still need nearly a billion dollars worth of added value to reach the TOP 50 level in the world. The teams ranked 50 were estimated to be worth $3.7 billion.