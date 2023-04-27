Ice hockey | Florida’s season continued after the difficulties – the thriller went to the extra round

The Florida Panthers beat the Boston Bruins on the road and extended their season. The Bruins now lead the series 3–2.

Vancouver

Florida Panthers picked up a 4–3 overtime victory over Boston to extend the playoff series to a sixth game.

The Panthers’ winning goal was scored by Matthew Tkachukwhen the first overtime had expired for a good six minutes.

Boston goalie Linus Ullmark played the puck behind his goal. Carter Verhaeghe intercepted the pass and passed in front of the goal, from which Tkachuk shot.

Florida was never at a loss and led 1–0, 2–1 and 3–2, but in terms of gameplay, the match was dominated by Boston, who had been struggling with long attacks.

The Panthers’ greatest hero had 44 saves Sergei Bobrovsky. He made one of his most important saves a couple of seconds before the end of regular time. Florida had an offensive kickoff about six seconds before the buzzer, but Brad Marchand still managed to pedal away From Brandon Montour. Bobrovski stretched into a mattress defense and forced the match to continue.

Among the Finns in Florida, the captain made it to power Alexander Barkov. Barkov, playing in the upper hand as a lineman, was by Sam Reinhart The second pitcher of the 3-2 lead goal.

Boston got a captain in his lineup Patrice Bergeron, who won 20 of his 29 starts, or 69 percent. Bergeron guided the team to a 2-2 tie at the beginning of the third period after first digging up the opening win from Barkov. Barkov’s starting percentage decreased to 35.7 (10/28).