Ice hockey | Florida won in overtime and strengthened its lead in the series – Lundell scored the decisive goal

New Jersey narrowed its playoff series wins to 1-2 against Carolina.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Florida Panthers have taken their third win of the series in overtime over the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the playoffs. Florida won the home match 3–2 and now leads the series 3–0.

Florida was the underdog in the match, as it did not get into the lead for a moment. of Toronto Sam Lafferty scored the game’s opening goal early in the first period, and Florida Anthony Duclair equalized with superiority at the beginning of the second period. Shortly after this, Toronto Erik Gustafsson however, led the team again, followed by Florida Carter Verhaeghe leveled the score before the end of the second period. The third period was scoreless.

Florida scored the most points in the game with two goals Aaron Ekblad. Florida’s Finnish players scored points Anton Lundellwho was about to feed by Sam Reinhart decisive goal scored in overtime.

Lundell was in the game for more than 16 minutes. Captain Alexander Barkov played about 23 minutes and Eetu Luostarinen a good 17 minutes.

Florida and Toronto will next meet on the night before Thursday Finnish time. The first team to get under four wins under its belt will be able to advance one step closer to the Stanley Cup, i.e. Florida is only one win away from its goal.

His own series of matches The Carolina Hurricanes, who opened with two clear wins, were unarmed when the series moved to the home hall of the New Jersey Devils. The Devils jumped out to a 3–0 lead quickly, and eventually won the goal celebration 8–4. Carolina leads with wins 2–1, and advances with four wins.

For New Jersey, they finished the match in the first 12.5 minutes Timo Meier, Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod. Nico Hischier scored a 4-0 goal in the opening minute of the second period, and it took the Hurricanes’ Danish goalkeeper by Frederik Andersen for exchange. The Russian keeper took his place Pyotr Koshetkovbecause Carolina’s Finnish defender Antti Raanta was out of the lineup. Raanta has been on the sidelines for the last few games due to illness.

Sebastian Ahon The fifth goal in this season’s playoffs narrowed the gap to three goals and raised Carolina’s hopes even more, but the away team never achieved the much-needed rise.

The peculiarity of the match was that no less than four of the goals came with understrength. Carolina scored a total of three underpowered goals and New Jersey scored one. One of Carolina’s underpowered goals was Jordan Martin too penalty shot into the net.