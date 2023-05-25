Ice hockey | Florida made its way to the finals to compete for the Stanley Cup – Carolina fell in the fourth game 4–3

Barkov made two assists to put his team within spitting distance of the Stanley Cup.

Florida The Panthers advanced to the final match of the hockey NHL playoffs by taking a one-sided 4–0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in the match series.

The fourth and last match of the series ended early on Thursday Finnish time with goals 4–3.

The decisive goal for Florida was scored in the last minute of the match Matthew Tkachuk Finnish captain Alexander Barkov input. Barkov was also about to score the opening goal of the match in the first minute of the game. The goal scorer at that time was Anthony Duclair.

Barkov has been quite an assist machine this season, because in the 84 matches he has played, he has accumulated 65 assist points along with 27 goals.

On the opposite side Teuvo Teräväinen scored Carolina’s second goal early in the second period Jesperi Kotkaniemi input.

Florida Finns Anton Lundell played over 16 minutes and Eetu Luostarinen over 7 but they couldn’t score this time.

Florida had time to take a 2–0 lead in a strongly played first set. After Duclair’s opening goal, Florida’s second goal was scored by Tkachuk on a power play about halfway through the period. Carolina Paul Stastny narrowed Florida’s lead by a goal in the 14th minute of the game.

Sharply leveled the situation at 2-2 at the beginning of the second period in Florida Ryan Lomberg gave his team the lead again around the halfway point of the match.

At the end of the third period, Carolina managed to equalize again when the Swedish striker Jesper Fast waved the Florida net.

However, Carolina’s last glimmer of hope was extinguished by Tkachuk’s goal in the last seconds.

Florida’s opponent in the finals of the playoffs has not yet been decided, but with these prospects, the Vegas Golden Knights, who lead their series against the Dallas Stars 3–0, will probably skate on the opposite side.